Disney and Ron DeSantis made up — and it only cost $17 billion

The DeSantis-appointed Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a $17 billion Disney World expansion deal.

Under the 15-year agreement, Disney has agreed to spend 50% of its expenditure on Florida businesses and allocate at least $10 million on affordable housing. Disney will also be be required to spend at least $8 billion during the first 10 years of the agreement.

“Walt Disney World is inextricably intertwined in the fabric of the state of Florida, and the success of Walt Disney World is the success of Central Florida and vice versa,” said board member Brian Aungst Jr. at the meeting, according to the National Review.

The deal comes after a nearly two-years-long dispute between DeSantis and Disney.

In 2022, DeSantis retaliated against Disney after the media giant publicly opposed the state’s Parental Rights in Education bill, also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. The law included a ban on talk of sexual orientation and gender identity in elementary schools.

In response, DeSantis got rid of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, a special government body that gave the entertainment company tax breaks and control over development of the area surrounding Disney World.

However, before DeSantis’ new board took over the district, the Disney-controlled board handed control of the district’s development rights to Disney.

Disney also sued Florida for violating its First Amendment rights. Earlier this year, the two sides reached a settlement.

“Disney and the state of Florida continue working well together under CFTOD’s new governance structure, and we are pleased to see CFTOD and Disney reach a new development agreement that secures up to $17 billion in future investment in the state of Florida,” DeSantis’s communication director Bryan Griffin told the National Review. “This agreement is a big win for Central Florida and will lead to numerous jobs and improved guest experiences.”