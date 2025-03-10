Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) reports earnings

In This Story DSGN -2.54%

Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN-2.54% ) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The report details the company's focus on developing GeneTAC® molecules, a novel class of small-molecule gene-targeted chimera therapeutic candidates aimed at addressing diseases caused by inherited nucleotide repeat expansion mutations.

For its lead program in Friedreich ataxia (FA), the company has observed promising preclinical results, including restoration of frataxin (FXN) levels in patient cells and animal models. The Investigational New Drug Application for DT-216 was cleared by the FDA, and initial clinical trial results showed that DT-216 was generally well-tolerated.

Design Therapeutics has shifted focus to developing DT-216P2, a new formulation intended to enable higher exposure and chronic administration for FA treatment. A Phase 1 clinical trial of DT-216P2 is underway in Australia.

The company's second program, targeting Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy (FECD) with DT-168, has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers. Preclinical data suggest potential for correcting the genetic cause of FECD.

For myotonic dystrophy type-1 (DM1), the company is evaluating GeneTAC® molecules designed to reduce pathogenic nuclear foci. A development candidate is expected to be nominated in 2025.

The Huntington's disease (HD) program is in preclinical stages, with candidate molecules showing reduced mutant huntingtin mRNA and protein in patient cells and animal models.

The company continues to explore additional applications for its GeneTAC® platform, with plans to declare more product candidates as they progress towards clinical trials.

Design Therapeutics has reported a net loss and expects continued losses as it advances its development programs. The company had $245.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities as of December 31, 2024.

The report also outlines potential risks, including reliance on third-party manufacturers and the need for regulatory approvals. The company emphasizes the importance of intellectual property protection for its technologies.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Design Therapeutics Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 10, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.