Discover: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RIVERWOODS, Ill. (AP) — Discover Financial Services (DFS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $683 million.

On a per-share basis, the Riverwoods, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.59.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 18 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.15 per share.

The credit card issuer and lender posted revenue of $5.33 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.04 billion, exceeding Street forecasts. Seventeen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.94 billion.

