Nvidia, Dell, and Super Micro stock tumble as new China probe sparks fears of tighter scrutiny
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Disney's 10 biggest box office hits of the last 10 years

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

Disney's 10 biggest box office hits of the last 10 years

Inside Out 2, Avengers: Endgame, and Star Wars Episode VII are among Disney's top box office hits over the last decade

By
Bruce Gil
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
General views of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland on April 06, 2024 in Anaheim, California.
General views of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland on April 06, 2024 in Anaheim, California.
Image: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

The House of Mouse had a stellar 2024. Its streaming business finally turned a profit, and its movie studios dominated the box office with the year’s biggest hits like Inside Out 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, and the highly anticipated Moana 2. However, Disney’s (DIS) dominance in the global box office has been years in the making as the company has acquired the world’s largest movie studios — LucasFilm, Marvel Studios, and 20th Century Fox, to name a few. With these studios under its belt, the media behemoth is now responsible for the overwhelming majority of the box office’s biggest movies in the past 10 years.

Advertisement

Check out Disney’s highest-grossing feature films in the last decade, according to the box office analysis service Box Office Mojo.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

10. Black Panther — $1.34 billion

10. Black Panther — $1.34 billion

Image for article titled Disney&#39;s 10 biggest box office hits of the last 10 years
Image: Tolka Akmen (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

09. Avengers: The Age of Ultron — $1.4 billion

09. Avengers: The Age of Ultron — $1.4 billion

Image for article titled Disney&#39;s 10 biggest box office hits of the last 10 years
Image: David M. Benett / Contributor (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

08. Frozen II — $1.45 billion

08. Frozen II — $1.45 billion

Image for article titled Disney&#39;s 10 biggest box office hits of the last 10 years
Image: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

07. The Lion King (2019) — $1.66 billion

07. The Lion King (2019) — $1.66 billion

Image for article titled Disney&#39;s 10 biggest box office hits of the last 10 years
Image: Gabe Ginsberg / Contributor (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

06. Inside Out 2 — $1.69 billion

06. Inside Out 2 — $1.69 billion

Image for article titled Disney&#39;s 10 biggest box office hits of the last 10 years
Image: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

05. Spider-Man: No Way Home — $1.95 billion

05. Spider-Man: No Way Home — $1.95 billion

Image for article titled Disney&#39;s 10 biggest box office hits of the last 10 years
Image: Amy Sussman / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

04. Avengers: Infinity War — $2.05 billion

04. Avengers: Infinity War — $2.05 billion

Image for article titled Disney&#39;s 10 biggest box office hits of the last 10 years
Image: Tim P. Whitby / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

03. Star Wars: Episode VII-The Force Awakens — $2.07 billion

03. Star Wars: Episode VII-The Force Awakens — $2.07 billion

Image for article titled Disney&#39;s 10 biggest box office hits of the last 10 years
Image: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

02. Avatar: The Way of Water — $2.32 billion

02. Avatar: The Way of Water — $2.32 billion

Image for article titled Disney&#39;s 10 biggest box office hits of the last 10 years
Image: Jesse Grant / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

01. Avengers: Endgame — $2.79 billion

01. Avengers: Endgame — $2.79 billion

Image for article titled Disney&#39;s 10 biggest box office hits of the last 10 years
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement

12 / 12