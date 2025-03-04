Disney's 10 biggest box office hits of the last 10 years

The House of Mouse had a stellar 2024. Its streaming business finally turned a profit, and its movie studios dominated the box office with the year’s biggest hits like Inside Out 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, and the highly anticipated Moana 2. However, Disney’s (DIS) dominance in the global box office has been years in the making as the company has acquired the world’s largest movie studios — LucasFilm, Marvel Studios, and 20th Century Fox, to name a few. With these studios under its belt, the media behemoth is now responsible for the overwhelming majority of the box office’s biggest movies in the past 10 years.

Check out Disney’s highest-grossing feature films in the last decade, according to the box office analysis service Box Office Mojo.