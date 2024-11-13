Disney is looking to replace CEO Bob Iger. Here's who might succeed him

Disney’s search for the next leader of the House of Mouse is heating up, as a deadline to name a successor to outgoing Disney CEO Bob Iger has been set, and new potential candidates are emerging.

Disney board member — and future chairman— James P. Gorman set a deadline of early 2026 to name Iger’s replacement. The media giant’s board of directors tapped Gorman in August to lead the succession process.

Just a year after retiring, Iger returned to the company in 2022 to serve what was supposed to be a two-year term as CEO. He is now expected to leave the company — again — by 2026. Disney said it is considering both internal and external candidates. However, internal candidates are currently undergoing a preparation process that includes mentorship from Iger and external coaching.

Here are some of the top contenders in the running to succeed Iger.