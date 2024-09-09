Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
12 media companies with the most ideologically split fanbases

Business News

12 media companies with the most ideologically split fanbases

The market research group YouGov ranked brands that are preferred by liberal and conservative Americans

By
Bruce Gil
Image for article titled 12 media companies with the most ideologically split fanbases
Image: Charlie Neibergall (AP)

As the U.S. presidential election approaches this fall, the survey firm YouGov polled over 360,000 Americans to determine the link between political ideology and brand preferences. In its new report, YouGov looked at responses regarding over 2,000 brands to find out which ones were the most partisan or primarily preferred by Americans that identified with specific ideology. Turns out only 29% of brands of the brands considered were bipartisan — meaning that at least 10% of both liberals and conservatives would be willing to engage with it.

Here are the most partisan entertainment brands, according to YouGov.

Disney+ — Liberal

Image for article titled 12 media companies with the most ideologically split fanbases
Image: Patrick T. Fallon (Getty Images)

When asked what cable or streaming services they would consider subscribing to 26.7% of liberals said Disney+, compared with 13.3% of conservatives.

Dish Network — Conservative

Image for article titled 12 media companies with the most ideologically split fanbases
Image: Paul Sakuma (AP)

Dish Network had a slightly higher preference among conservatives at 5.6%, compared with 3.5% of liberals.

Netflix — Liberal

Image for article titled 12 media companies with the most ideologically split fanbases
Image: Patrick T. Fallon (Getty Images)

Over 43% of liberals said they would consider subscribing to Netflix, compared with 32% of conservatives.

Spectrum — Conservative

Image for article titled 12 media companies with the most ideologically split fanbases
Image: Hulu (Getty Images)

About 8.5% of conservatives chose the cable company Spectrum, compared with 6.5% of liberals.

Hulu — Liberal

Image for article titled 12 media companies with the most ideologically split fanbases
Image: Patrick T. Fallon (Getty Images)

About 30.8% of liberals said they would consider the streaming service Hulu, compared with 18.9% of conservatives.

DirecTV — Conservative

Image for article titled 12 media companies with the most ideologically split fanbases
Image: Paul Sakuma (Getty Images)

Nearly 7% of conservatives said they would consider DirecTV, compared with 4.7% of liberals.

MSNBC — Liberal

Image for article titled 12 media companies with the most ideologically split fanbases
Image: Chris Pizzello (AP)

When asked what broadcast or cable channel they would consider watching to 39% of liberals said MSNBC, compared with only 6.9% of conservatives.

Fox News Channel — Conservative

Image for article titled 12 media companies with the most ideologically split fanbases
Image: Charlie Neibergall (AP)

The inverse was true when it come to the Fox News Channel. About 45% of conservatives said they would watch the cable news channel, compared with just 8.6% of liberals.

CNN — Liberal

Image for article titled 12 media companies with the most ideologically split fanbases
Image: Andrew Harnik / Staff (Getty Images)

About 43% of liberals said they would consider watching CNN, compared with nearly 13% of conservatives.

Newsmax — Conservative

Image for article titled 12 media companies with the most ideologically split fanbases
Image: Andrew Harnik / Staff (Getty Images)

About 29% of conservatives said they would watch the cable news channel, compared with only 4% of liberals.

PBS — Liberal

Image for article titled 12 media companies with the most ideologically split fanbases
Image: Richard Shotwell (AP)

About 43% of liberals said they would consider watching the publicly-funded PBS, compared with nearly 23% of conservatives.

Fox — Conservative

Image for article titled 12 media companies with the most ideologically split fanbases
Image: Anthony Behar (AP)

The broadcast network Fox has an overwhelming conservative fanbase. About 46% of conservatives said they would watch netwrok, compared with only 21% of liberals.

