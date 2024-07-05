Disney World can't escape inflation: See how much food prices have risen in 10 years

Walt Disney World is a key player in the world of entertainment. The Orlando, Florida-based resort is widely known for being a magical place that welcomes those of all ages.



But in the inflation economy, a Disney getaway can get very pricey, and like other companies looking to stay competitive, Disney has had to raise prices for some of its most iconic food items, like its corn dog nuggets and Mickey Mouse ice cream bars. According to a study conducted by data firm FinanceBuzz, Disney has raised food prices by an average of 61% over the last 10 years.

We’ve compiled a list of 10 food items with the largest price hikes, comparing them to their cost in 2014, and the percentage increase. Let’s dive in.