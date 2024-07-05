How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Disney World can't escape inflation: See how much food prices have risen in 10 years

About
Business News

Disney World can't escape inflation: See how much food prices have risen in 10 years

The theme park has raised prices by an average of 61% over the last decade

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
A Mickey Mouse balloon flies at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World on May 31, 2024, in Orlando, Florida.
A Mickey Mouse balloon flies at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World on May 31, 2024, in Orlando, Florida.
Image: Gary Hershorn (Getty Images)

Walt Disney World is a key player in the world of entertainment. The Orlando, Florida-based resort is widely known for being a magical place that welcomes those of all ages.

Advertisement

But in the inflation economy, a Disney getaway can get very pricey, and like other companies looking to stay competitive, Disney has had to raise prices for some of its most iconic food items, like its corn dog nuggets and Mickey Mouse ice cream bars. According to a study conducted by data firm FinanceBuzz, Disney has raised food prices by an average of 61% over the last 10 years.

We’ve compiled a list of 10 food items with the largest price hikes, comparing them to their cost in 2014, and the percentage increase. Let’s dive in.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Sanaa bread service

Sanaa bread service

Sanaa’s bread service is served at Sanaa restaurant in Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. It includes five breads and nine different dips.
Sanaa’s bread service is served at Sanaa restaurant in Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. It includes five breads and nine different dips.
Image: Getty/Arturo Holmes; Shutterstock; Quartz/Vicky Leta
  • 2024 price: $22.00
  • 2014 price: $9.99
  • Percent increase: +120%
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Corn dog nuggets

Corn dog nuggets

Corn dug nuggets and cheese.
Corn dug nuggets and cheese.
Image: Getty/Arturo Holmes; Shutterstock; Quartz/Vicky Leta
  • 2024 price: $10.79
  • 2014 price: $4.99
  • Percent increase: +116%
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Mickey Mouse ice cream bar

Mickey Mouse ice cream bar

Mickey Mouse ice cream bar.
Mickey Mouse ice cream bar.
Image: Getty/Arturo Holmes; Shutterstock; Quartz/Vicky Leta
  • 2024 price: $6.50
  • 2014 price: $4.00
  • Percent increase: +63%
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Dole whip

Dole whip

Dole whip.
Dole whip.
Image: Getty/Arturo Holmes; Shutterstock; Quartz/Vicky Leta
  • 2024 price: $5.99
  • 2014 price: $3.79
  • Percent increase: +58%
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Churro

Churro

Disney churro.
Disney churro.
Image: Getty/Arturo Holmes; Shutterstock; Quartz/Vicky Leta
  • 2024 price: $5.79
  • 2014 price: $3.75
  • Percent increase: +54%
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Epcot fish and chips

Epcot fish and chips

Epcot Fish and Chips
Epcot Fish and Chips
Image: Getty/Arturo Holmes; Shutterstock; Quartz/Vicky Leta
  • 2024 price: $13.49
  • 2014 price: $8.99
  • Percent increase: +50%
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Mickey pretzel

Mickey pretzel

Mickey Pretzel
Mickey Pretzel
Image: Getty/Arturo Holmes; Shutterstock; Quartz/Vicky Leta
  • 2024 price: $7.79
  • 2014 price: $5.50
  • Percent increase: +42%
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Turkey leg

Turkey leg

Turkey Leg
Turkey Leg
Image: Getty/Arturo Holmes; Shutterstock; Quartz/Vicky Leta
  • 2024 price: $14.25
  • 2014 price: $10.25
  • Percent increase: +39%
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Casey’s Corner all-beef hot dog

Casey’s Corner all-beef hot dog

Casey’s Corner all beef hotdog
Casey’s Corner all beef hotdog
Image: Getty/Arturo Holmes; Shutterstock; Quartz/Vicky Leta
  • 2024 price: $10.79
  • 2014 price: $7.79
  • Percent increase: +39%
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Mickey waffles

Mickey waffles

Mickey Waffles
Mickey Waffles
Image: Getty/Arturo Holmes; Shutterstock; Quartz/Vicky Leta
  • 2024 price: $6.49
  • 2014 price: $4.99
  • Percent increase: +30%
Advertisement