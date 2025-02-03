The Nasdaq slumps 1% because now Trump's trade war is real

The Nasdaq and other stock market indexes began February by dropping sharply in the face of President Donald Trump’s new tariffs, which are poised to kick in Tuesday.

What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia CC Share Subtitles Off

English What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia

In the afternoon, the Dow fell by 107 points, or 0.24%. The S&P 500 lost 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq shed 1.1%. Additionally, Bitcoin fell to $95,000 in the morning but rebounded in the afternoon, reaching $99,500, as it has become increasingly reactive to President Trump’s actions. The CBOE Volatility Index, a popular metric to judge the market’s expectations for volatility over the next 30 days, was up 21%.

Advertisement

Trump, citing the flow of illegal drugs such as fentanyl and undocumented immigrants into the U.S., on Saturday announced new taxes on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China, the country’s top trade partners. That includes 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and 10% on imports from China. All imports from Canada are set to be taxed at 25%, although energy imports will be taxed at a lower rate of 10%.

Advertisement

Canada responded by issuing 25% tariffs on $107 billion worth of U.S. goods, although just $20.4 billion would be taxed on Tuesday. The remainder of the tariffs would become active in 21 days.

Advertisement

Mexico said it will announce retaliatory tariffs but has not released additional details. Its tariffs will likely target food products, such as cheese, pork, and whiskey, along with manufactured steel and aluminum, Reuters reported last week.

“These announcements have come as a shock to many investors who expected tariffs would only be imposed if trade negotiations failed,” Goldman Sachs (GS-0.54% ) analysts said in a note Sunday.

Advertisement

Goldman estimates that Trump’s tariffs would reduce its S&P 500 earnings per share by roughly 1% to 2% for every 5-percentage-point increase in the tariff rate. Without taking into account any additional impacts, the investment bank estimates a 2% to 3% hit to the S&P 500 companies’ earnings per share.

Between January and November 2024, trade with Canada came out to $699 billion and $776 billion with Mexico, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The U.S. imports $157.2 billion more worth of goods from Mexico than it exports, while its trade deficit with Canada is about $55 billion. China was the U.S.’s third-biggest trade partner last year, with overall trade as of November totaling more than $532 billion and a trade deficit of $270 billion.

Advertisement

AI stocks are down

Amid the ongoing crisis triggered by DeepSeek and the recent announcement of Trump’s tariff plans, AI stocks are trending downward. On Monday morning, stocks of Nvidia (NVDA-3.40% ), Super Micro Computer (SMCI-4.73% ), and Microchip Technology (MCHP-3.51% ) were among the worst performers.

Advertisement

Bitcoin maximalists like Coinbase (COIN-3.14% ) and MicroStrategy (MSTR+0.90% ) were also down following Trump’s announcement.

Auto stocks fall following tariff announcement

Shares of major automakers plummeted on Monday following Trump’s tariff announcement. In the U.S., Tesla (TSLA-6.03% ), General Motors (GM-3.19% ), and Ford (F-1.74% ) saw significant declines. Among U.S.-listed companies, Japanese auto giants Toyota (TM-2.67% ) and Honda (HMC-4.62% ) also dropped sharply.

Advertisement

Tech earnings due this week

Today, Palantir (PLTR+1.06% ) will report its earnings after the closing bell. Known for its advanced AI-driven analytics, particularly in defense and intelligence, the company has gained prominence amid the ongoing AI boom. This week, investors will see a flurry of earnings from tech giant Alphabet (Google’s parent company) (GOOGL-0.51% ), Amazon (AMZN+0.29% ), and others.