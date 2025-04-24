Stock futures fall as China throws cold water on the market rally

Stock futures were slipping Thursday morning as the latest twist in U.S.-China relations took the air out of Wednesday’s rally. Beijing pushed back, saying there have been no trade talks — contrary to the hints and claims swirling stateside.

“There are currently no economic and trade negotiations between China and the United States,” He Yadong, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce, said in comments reported by The New York Times. “Any claims about progress in China-U.S. economic and trade negotiations are baseless rumors without factual evidence.”

Days of social media skepticism now look prescient, as prominent accounts on X raised early doubts about selective leaks and carefully vague statements seemingly aimed at propping up markets. China’s firm denial gave those suspicions new weight.

As the old Wall Street saying goes, “Buy the rumor, sell the news.”

Spin stalls —for now

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq pointed to all three market indexes opening slightly lower, gold resumed its run higher. This follows the market’s rise on Wednesday, after comments from President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that suggested potential easing of U.S.-China trade tensions. The Dow rose 1.1% on Wednesday, the S&P 500 gained 1.7%, and the Nasdaq advanced 2.5%.

Bessent said the current 145% U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods and 125% Chinese tariffs on U.S. goods are unsustainable. He indicated that both sides recognize the need for tariff reductions before meaningful negotiations can proceed.

Speaking to reporters following his remarks, Bessent, a champion of the administration’s tariffs, said Trump is not considering unilaterally lowering the levies imposed on China ahead of any negotiations with Xi Jinping, China’s leader. However, he added, “I don’t think either side believes that the current tariff levels are sustainable.”

“This is the equivalent of an embargo and a break between the two countries on trade does not suit anyone’s interest,” Bessent said.

Beige Book’s vibe is hesitant

The Fed’s Beige Book released Wednesday added texture to the growing sense of caution in the U.S. economy. While overall activity was flat, businesses flagged rising costs, softening demand, and a spike in tariff-related uncertainty — mentioned over 100 times across the 12 Fed districts. Consumer spending wobbled and wage growth slowed, even as inflation pressures stayed sticky.

The vibe, to borrow the report’s own language, is one of mounting hesitation.

More swings expected

Options traders are bracing for more turbulence. According to Citigroup (C+3.39% ) strategists, markets are pricing in daily moves of 1% or more in the S&P 500 through at least May 23, with even sharper swings expected around key economic events. A 1.8% move is anticipated for the April jobs report, and a 1.7% swing is priced in for Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s next post-meeting news conference — a sign that volatility may be here to stay.

Also on Wednesday, Trump said he believes a millionaire tax would be “disruptive.” Still, when policy whiplash erodes stock market value, it’s the wealthiest who absorb most of the immediate losses — just without any of the redistribution.

Earnings on deck

A slate of corporate results arrive Thursday, with earnings expected from Procter & Gamble (PG+1.60% ) , Merck (MRK+0.18% ) , PepsiCo (PEP+1.84% ) , Union Pacific (UNP+1.88% ) , T-Mobile (TMUS+2.22% ) , and Comcast (CMCSA+1.99% ) . After the bell, Google (GOOGL+1.23% ) parent Alphabet will headline tech earnings, with investors zeroed in on cloud growth, AI monetization, and antitrust fallout.