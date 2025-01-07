How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Here's how often people around the world go to the doctor

About
Lifestyle

Here's how often people around the world go to the doctor

The overall average number of times residents from OECD countries visit the doctor is six per year

By
Bruce Gil
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Equipment in a doctors office.
Equipment in a doctors office.
Image: XiXinXing (Getty Images)

You can learn a lot about a country’s healthcare system just by looking at how often people go to the doctor. This figure can tell you about the overall health of the population and how affordable it is to get medical care.

Advertisement

In countries belonging to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), this number varied from as little as an average of 2 visits in 2021 to 15. The overall average number of visits in these nations during this period was six, according to an OECD report.

The report says the differing ways healthcare is delivered across countries explains why some have fewer doctor visits. In places like Finland, Sweden, the U.K. and the U.S., nurses and other healthcare professionals play a bigger role in primary care, leading to fewer visits to doctors.

Other factors include how doctors are paid and how much patients pay out-of-pocket. In some countries, like Germany, Japan, Korea, and Slovakia, doctors are mostly paid for each patient they see. These countries tend to have more doctor visits compared to countries where doctors are paid a fixed salary or a set amount per patient, like Denmark, Finland, Mexico, and Sweden.

However, in the United States, even though doctors are mostly paid per visit, people don’t see the doctor as often as you might expect. This is likely because many people have to pay a significant amount out-of-pocket when they see a doctor, which can discourage them from seeking care.

Here’s a ranking of OECD countries by average doctor consultations per year, based on the most recent data available.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 13

Sweden, Costa Rica, Brazil, and Mexico — 2 visits per year

Sweden, Costa Rica, Brazil, and Mexico — 2 visits per year

Image for article titled Here&#39;s how often people around the world go to the doctor
Image: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)

Sweden, Costa Rica, Brazil, and Mexico averaged two in-person doctor consultation visits per year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 13

United States, Greece, and Chile — 3 visits per year

United States, Greece, and Chile — 3 visits per year

Image for article titled Here&#39;s how often people around the world go to the doctor
Image: Philippe Gerber (Getty Images)

The United States, Greece, and Chile averaged three doctor visits per year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 13

Finland, Estonia, Norway, Denmark, and Portugal — 4 visits per year

Finland, Estonia, Norway, Denmark, and Portugal — 4 visits per year

Image for article titled Here&#39;s how often people around the world go to the doctor
Image: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)

Finland, Estonia, Norway, Denmark, and Portugal had an average of four doctor visits a year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 13

France, Italy, Romania, Luxembourg, Spain, and Canada — 5 visits per year

France, Italy, Romania, Luxembourg, Spain, and Canada — 5 visits per year

Image for article titled Here&#39;s how often people around the world go to the doctor
Image: Alessandro Grussu (Getty Images)

Residents of France, Italy, Romania, Luxembourg, Spain, and Canada averaged 5 doctor visits per year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 13

Australia, Latvia, Croatia, Slovenia, and Bulgaria — 6 visits per year

Australia, Latvia, Croatia, Slovenia, and Bulgaria — 6 visits per year

Image for article titled Here&#39;s how often people around the world go to the doctor
Image: bennymarty (Getty Images)

Australia, Latvia, Croatia, Slovenia, and Bulgaria had an average of six doctor visits per year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 13

Israel, Belgium, Lithuania and Austria — 7 visits per year

Israel, Belgium, Lithuania and Austria — 7 visits per year

Image for article titled Here&#39;s how often people around the world go to the doctor
Image: Colors Hunter - Chasseur de Couleurs (Getty Images)

People living in Israel, Belgium, Lithuania and Austria visited the doctor an average of seven times throughout the year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 13

Turkey, Czech Republic, and Poland — 8 visits per year

Turkey, Czech Republic, and Poland — 8 visits per year

Image for article titled Here&#39;s how often people around the world go to the doctor
Image: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)

The countries of Turkey, Czech Republic, and Poland had an average eight visits per year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 13

Netherlands — 9 visits per year

Netherlands — 9 visits per year

Image for article titled Here&#39;s how often people around the world go to the doctor
Image: George Pachantouris (Getty Images)

Residents of the Netherlands visited the doctor an average of nine times a year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 13

Germany and Hungary — 10 visits per year

Germany and Hungary — 10 visits per year

Image for article titled Here&#39;s how often people around the world go to the doctor
Image: Edwin Remsberg (Getty Images)

Germany and Hungary had an average of 10 doctor visits a year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 13

Japan and Slovak Repbulic — 11 visits per year

Japan and Slovak Repbulic — 11 visits per year

Image for article titled Here&#39;s how often people around the world go to the doctor
Image: AlxeyPnferov (Getty Images)

Japan and the Slovak Republic came in second place with an average of 11 in-person doctor consultations per year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 13

South Korea — 16 visits per year

South Korea — 16 visits per year

Image for article titled Here&#39;s how often people around the world go to the doctor
Image: Won Jin Choi (Getty Images)

South Korea came out on top with an average of 16 doctor visits per year.

Advertisement

13 / 13