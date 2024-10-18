Memecoins are beating tech firms at their own game. Here's how

Memecoins have surged in popularity over the past few years, showing no signs of slowing down. For those unfamiliar, memecoins are the type of cryptocurrency that draws inspiration from internet memes, viral trends, and pop-culture references. By tapping into these relatable and often humorous themes, creators of memecoins aim to attract attention and drive trading activity in the crypto market.



While the concept may seem frivolous, the reality is that what began as a joke — such as Dogecoin — has become a serious contender in the crypto space, consistently ranking among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Whether one loves or hates them, the presence of memecoins in the crypto world is undeniable.



Recently, Social Capital Markets, a public-benefit corporation promoting a “just and sustainable economy,” released a report highlighting the growth of memecoins. According to the report, the growth rates of certain memecoins have even outpaced those of Nasdaq-listed tech companies. Here’s a closer look at the findings: