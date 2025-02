Dogecoin is making headlines again as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially acknowledged asset management firm Grayscale’s filings for spot Dogecoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This marks the beginning of a review process that could potentially bring these crypto funds to market.

While the leading memecoin has cleared its first regulatory hurdle, SEC approval is far from certain. However, the news could influence Dogecoin’s price in the short term.

As of now, Dogecoin is trading at $0.25, down 4% over the past week.