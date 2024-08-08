Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Dolce & Gabbana is trying to sell you a $105 dog perfume

It was inspired by the owner's poodle, but animal experts have raised concerns about the spritz

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled Dolce &amp; Gabbana is trying to sell you a $105 dog perfume
Image: Dolce & Gabbana

Tired of your dog smelling bad? Dolce & Gabbana has a $105 solution.

The storied Italian fashion house recently announced Fefé – a “fragrance mist” for glamorous pooches, featuring notes of ylang-ylang, musk, and sandalwood. The fragrance is named for and inspired by founder Domenico Dolce’s miniature poodle.

“Spray Fefé on your hands or on a brush and proceed by rubbing or brushing your dog’s fur from the middle of the body towards the tail to give them a moment of scented pampering,” the fashion house advises. “It’s an olfactory masterpiece.”

The product retails at £83 ($105) for 100 milliliters (3.4 ounces) and customers will also receive an exclusive Dolce & Gabbana dog collar with their purchase. The bottle itself should almost certainly be kept out of reach of any energetic pups – it’s made of “sleek green lacquered glass” with “a vibrant red metal cap and a precious 24-carat gold-plated paw.”

The fragrance is alcohol free and the fashion house insists that the product is vetted and completely safe for dogs.

“Through a compliance recognition to this protocol granted by Bureau Veritas Italia, participating companies demonstrate their sensitivity in creating products that ensure the safety and respect of the animal, in accordance with established standards,” Dolce & Gabbana said in a statement announcing the perfume’s launch.

The website boasts that the fragrance is “Safe Pets Cosmetics certified” and “approved by vets.” Not all animal experts are in agreement, however, with some highlighting the ways in which smell is more important for dogs than it is for humans.

“Dogs rely on their sense of smell to communicate and interact with their environment as well as the people and other animals within it,” said Alice Potter, a senior scientific officer at the RSPCA, according to CNBC. “Therefore we advise that strong-scented products such as perfumes or sprays are avoided, especially as some smells can be really unpleasant for dogs.”

If you’re a human and also in the market for a high-end perfume, continue reading to learn more about the most expensive fragrances ever sold.

Clive Christian’s No. 1 Imperial Majesty – $205,000

Clive Christian’s No. 1 Imperial Majesty – $205,000

A bottle of Clive Christian's No. 1 Perfume is seen on display as Clive celebrates the Guinness World record for the world's most expensive perfume at Harrods, London.
Image: Anthony Devlin - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images (Getty Images)

In 2005, Clive Christian’s Imperial Majesty set the Guinness world record for the most expensive commercially available perfume with a retail price of $205,000. Ten bottles were sold during the perfume’s initial run – with each delivered to its customer via Bentley.

Clive Christian No. 1 Passant Guardant – $228,000

Clive Christian No. 1 Passant Guardant – $228,000

Image for article titled Dolce &amp; Gabbana is trying to sell you a $105 dog perfume
Image: Clive Christian

Clive Christian created this special edition cologne to celebrate the 2014 opening of the Salon de Parfum boutique at Harrods department store in London. At the time, the fragrance’s typical retail price was $720. The $228,000 special edition featured unique design elements including 2,000 diamonds and 24-karat gold lattice work.

DKNY Golden Delicious – $1 million

DKNY Golden Delicious – $1 million

DKNY's Golden Delicious million dollar fragrance bottle unveiling at the DKNY Store on December 5, 2011 in New York City.
Image: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images (Getty Images)

In 2011, DKNY partnered with jewelry designer Martin Katz to develop the Golden Delicious million-dollar fragrance bottle for an auction to benefit the charity Action Against Hunger. This special edition bottle incorporated thousands of jewels, including diamonds and sapphires. The perfume typically retails at around $50 per bottle and features both floral and fruity notes.

Shumukh by the Spirit of Dubai

Shumukh by the Spirit of Dubai

Image for article titled Dolce &amp; Gabbana is trying to sell you a $105 dog perfume
Image: Spirit of Dubai

Shumukh was first released in 2019 as a way to “unite the art of jewelry and perfumery” while paying tribute to Dubai. A single bottle of the fragrance costs $1.25 million – with the vessel itself contributing to the scent’s high price tag. The perfume bottle is adorned with gold, silver, pearls, topaz and 3,571 diamonds. The actual scent has notes of sandalwood, Turkish rose and patchouli.

Le Monde sur Mesure – $1.5 million

Le Monde sur Mesure – $1.5 million







Image for article titled Dolce &amp; Gabbana is trying to sell you a $105 dog perfume
Image: Oleksandra Yagello (Getty Images)
A scent from Morreale Paris’ Le Monde sur Mesure line could theoretically retail for as much as $20 million – though the line’s first confirmed sale went for the comparatively low price of $1.5 million. Each bottle and scent is custom-designed for customers by a team of 35 individuals. Le Monde sur Mesure is targeted at “wealthy art and jewel collectors as well as fragrance enthusiasts,” the brand’s creative director, Maxime Rançon, told Business Insider in 2018.

