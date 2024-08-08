Tired of your dog smelling bad? Dolce & Gabbana has a $105 solution.

The storied Italian fashion house recently announced Fefé – a “fragrance mist” for glamorous pooches, featuring notes of ylang-ylang, musk, and sandalwood. The fragrance is named for and inspired by founder Domenico Dolce’s miniature poodle.

“Spray Fefé on your hands or on a brush and proceed by rubbing or brushing your dog’s fur from the middle of the body towards the tail to give them a moment of scented pampering,” the fashion house advises. “It’s an olfactory masterpiece.”

The product retails at £83 ($105) for 100 milliliters (3.4 ounces) and customers will also receive an exclusive Dolce & Gabbana dog collar with their purchase. The bottle itself should almost certainly be kept out of reach of any energetic pups – it’s made of “sleek green lacquered glass” with “a vibrant red metal cap and a precious 24-carat gold-plated paw.”

The fragrance is alcohol free and the fashion house insists that the product is vetted and completely safe for dogs.



“Through a compliance recognition to this protocol granted by Bureau Veritas Italia, participating companies demonstrate their sensitivity in creating products that ensure the safety and respect of the animal, in accordance with established standards,” Dolce & Gabbana said in a statement announcing the perfume’s launch.

The website boasts that the fragrance is “Safe Pets Cosmetics certified” and “approved by vets.” Not all animal experts are in agreement, however, with some highlighting the ways in which smell is more important for dogs than it is for humans.

“Dogs rely on their sense of smell to communicate and interact with their environment as well as the people and other animals within it,” said Alice Potter, a senior scientific officer at the RSPCA, according to CNBC. “Therefore we advise that strong-scented products such as perfumes or sprays are avoided, especially as some smells can be really unpleasant for dogs.”

