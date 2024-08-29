Dollar General stock is plunging to its worst day ever because its customers 'feel worse off'

In This Story DG -3.55%

Shares of Dollar General DG-3.55% plummeted 29% on Thursday, heading toward what could be the company’s worst single-day performance on record. The sharp decline followed the discount retailer’s fiscal 2024 second-quarter earnings report, which revealed both profit and sales figures that fell short of market expectations.



Adding to investor concerns, Dollar General DG-3.55% significantly lowered its full-year outlook, attributing part of the downgrade to the financial struggles of its core customer base. The company noted that many of its customers “feel worse off,” reflecting the broader economic pressures affecting consumer spending. ​​On Thursday afternoon, the stock was trading around $87.

CEO Todd Vasos acknowledged Dollar General’s core customers are facing financial hardship and that the company is not satisfied with the results. He stated, “While we believe the softer sales trends are partially attributable to a core customer who feels financially constrained, we know the importance of controlling what we can control.”

In its second-quarter report, the company posted diluted earnings of $1.70 per share, marking a steep 20.2% decline compared to the previous year. This fell short of analysts’ expectations, which had projected earnings of $1.79 per share. The retailer reported net sales of $10.2 billion, representing a 4.2% year-over-year increase. However, this figure also missed Wall Street’s estimates of $10.4 billion.

Additionally, same-store sales edged up by just 0.5% in the second quarter, further unsettling investors who had hoped for stronger performance. The company lowered its full-year earnings guidance to between $5.50 and $6.20 a share, down from $6.80 to $7.55.