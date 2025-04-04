Domo Inc. (DOMO) reports earnings

In This Story DOMO -11.12%

Domo Inc. (DOMO-11.12% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025.

The filing reports total revenue of $317.0 million, a slight decrease from $319.0 million in the previous year. Subscription revenue accounted for $286.0 million, while professional services and other revenue contributed $31.0 million.

Cost of revenue increased to $81.0 million, up from $75.5 million in the prior year, primarily driven by higher third-party hosting services and amortization of capitalized software development costs.

Domo reported a gross profit of $236.1 million, with a gross margin of 74%, down from 76% the previous year. The decline in margin was attributed to increased costs related to third-party web hosting services.

Operating expenses totaled $295.3 million, a decrease from $298.4 million in the prior year. Sales and marketing expenses were reduced by $12.4 million, while research and development expenses increased by $2.9 million.

The company recorded a net loss of $81.9 million, compared to a net loss of $75.6 million in the previous year.

Domo's cash and cash equivalents were $45.3 million as of January 31, 2025. The company has a $125.3 million credit facility, all of which has been drawn.

The filing notes that Domo continues to focus on expanding its customer base and partner ecosystem, with over 2,600 customers as of January 31, 2025.

Domo's ARR net retention rate was reported at 91% for the fiscal year, indicating a slight improvement from previous quarters.

The company faces risks related to macroeconomic conditions, competition, and its ability to manage growth effectively. It also highlights the importance of compliance with data privacy and security regulations.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Domo Inc. annual 10-K report dated April 4, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.