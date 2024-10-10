How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Taylor Swift, and more: The 10 most AI deepfaked people right now

Kapwing, an image and video editing platform, analyzed requests for public figures on Discord's text-to-video AI tool

By
Britney Nguyen
Elon Musk with his arms up in front of a backdrop that says Breakthrough Prize
Elon Musk
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

In September, pop singer Taylor Swift called out Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump for sharing images of her falsely endorsing his campaign. The seemingly artificial intelligence-generated photos “really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation,” the singer said. But new data shows both Swift and Trump are among the most deepfaked public figures of the year.

Kapwing, an online platform for image and video editing, analyzed thousands of public figure requests on the Discord channel for text-to-video AI tool, Pika AI, as part of a campaign to spread awareness of deepfakes ahead of the U.S. presidential election. According to Kapwing, Pika AI is the most active AI video generator on Discord. Kapwing said it started with a seed list of over 500 of the most famous public figures across industries such as music, business, and politics, then manually recorded the number of AI video requests for each person.

“Our goal with this study is to bring hard data to the conversation about the potential dangers surrounding deepfake technology — we want to show how pervasive this technology already is, especially with the U.S. presidential election fast approaching,” Eric Lu, co-founder of Kapwing, said in a statement.

Here are the 10 most deepfaked public figures of 2024, according to Kapwing.

10. Beyoncé

Beyonce holding a reward and the mic stand in her other hand, smiling
Beyoncé accepts Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Renaissance” at the 65th Grammy Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

Kapwing found 1,328 deepfake video requests for singer Beyoncé on Pika AI’s Discord channel. Beyoncé was the second-most deepfaked singer of the year, according to the data.

9. Will Smith

close up of Will Smith wearing a pink button down and burgundy suit jacket, smiling
Will Smith attends Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

Actor Will Smith came up in 1,609 deepfake video requests, Kapwing found on Pika AI’s Discord channel. Smith was the third-most deepfaked Hollywood star of the year, according to Kapwing.

8. Mark Zuckerberg

close up of Mark Zuckerberg with a straight face
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on January 31, 2024, in Washington, D.C.
Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Kapwing found 1,738 deepfake video requests for Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg on Pika AI’s Discord channel. According to the data, Zuckerberg was the second-most deepfaked business leader of the year.

7. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo running, wearing a bright yellow jersey and royal blue shorts
Cristiano Ronaldo at the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr at Al Ettifaq Stadium on September 20, 2024 in Ad Dammam, Saudi Arabia.
Photo: Yasser Bakhsh (Getty Images)

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo came up in 1,948 deepfake video requests on Pika AI’s Discord channel, according to Kapwing. Ronaldo was the most deepfaked athlete of the year, the data showed.

6. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson wearing a white tank top with tattoos on both biceps, standing in front of a royal blue backdrop
Dwayne Johnson at the Walt Disney Studios Presentation during CinemaCon 2024 on April 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg (Getty Images)

Kapwing found 1,970 deepfake video requests for actor Dwayne Johnson on Pika AI’s Discord channel. Johnson was the second-most deepfaked actor of the year, according to the data.

5. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise smiling and looking at a camera not in the frame
Tom Cruise at the “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One” New York Premiere on July 10, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Theo Wargo (Getty Images)

Actor Tom Cruise was the subject of 2,308 deepfake video requests on Pika AI’s Discord channel, Kapwing found. Cruise was the most deepfaked actor of the year, according to Kapwing.

4. Joe Biden

close up of Joe Biden standing at a podium with a straight face
U.S. President Joe Biden at a news conference at the White House on October 4, 2024 in Washington, D.C.
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

Kapwing found 7,956 deepfake video requests for President Joe Biden on Pika AI’s Discord channel. The president was the second-most deepfaked political figure of the year, according to the data.

3. Taylor Swift

close up of Taylor Swift wearing a yellow and black plaid dress and scarf
Taylor Swift at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

Swift was part of 8,202 deepfake video requests on Pika AI’s Discord channel, Kapwing found. The pop singer was the most deepfaked singer of the year, according to the data.

2. Elon Musk

Elon Musk with his arms up in front of a backdrop that says Breakthrough Prize
Elon Musk at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Tesla (TSLA), xAI, and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk came up in 9,544 deepfake video requests on Pika AI’s Discord channel, according to Kapwing. Musk was the most deepfaked business leader of the year, the data showed.

1. Donald Trump

Donald Trump speaking in to a mic in his left hand, his right hand is up, he is standing in front of a navy background with white stars
Former U.S. President Donald Trump at a town hall on October 4, 2024 in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

Kapwing found 12,384 deepfake video requests for former President Trump on Pika AI’s Discord channel. Trump was the most deepfaked political figure of the year, according to the data.

