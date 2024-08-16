Business News

Donald Trump made $300,000 from sales of a Bible inspired by 'God Bless the USA'

He also made millions of dollars off a book mainly featuring letters celebrities had sent him over the years

William Gavin
Former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump
Photo: Adam Gray (Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump’s latest financial disclosure was made public Thursday, providing the first glance in more than a year at how the Republican presidential nominee is making money.

His disclosure — which runs for more than 100 pages — includes income from a series of investment and retirement accounts, his stake in Trump Media and Technology Group, and a comprehensive list of his properties, such as his money-making properties in Dubai and Oman. It also shows that Trump is making millions of dollars off his books, including the “God Bless the USA Bible.”

Trump made $300,000 in royalties from the $60 Bible, “inspired by”country musician Lee Greenwood’s song “God Bless the USA.” Besides being a copy of the King James version of the Bible, it includes a handwritten chorus to Greenwood’s song, the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence and the Pledge of Allegiance, according to its website. A “limited edition” $1,000 copy of the Bible that includes Trump’s signature is still up for sale.

“It’s my favorite book; it’s a lot of people’s favorite book,” Trump said in a video announced the Bible in March. “This Bible is a reminder that the biggest thing we have to bring back America, to make America great again, is our religion.”

The former president also made $505,764 in royalties from “A MAGA Journey” and $4.5 million from the book “Letters to Trump,” which includes personal notes that celebrities — from former president Richard Nixon to Princess Diana — have sent Trump over the years. Trump’s older books also continue to bring in some cash; his “The Art of The Deal” brought in between $50,000 and $100,000 in royalties.

Trump will also have a new book coming out soon titled “Save America,” which features a photo of the former president raising his fist after an assassination attempt in July on the cover. His wife, former first lady Melania Trump, also has a memoir coming out next month.