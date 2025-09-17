9 times Trump has tried to insert himself into the NFL
He's raising eyebrows this week with his criticism of the new kickoff rules, but his history with the league goes back a lot further
Monday night, just a short while after kickoff in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans Monday Night game, Donald Trump hopped on his social media feed to voice his displeasure. The rule change, which actually began last season, has done exactly what the NFL wanted. Return rates are up, while injuries are down. But Trump isn't a fan.
That's hardly the first time Trump has expressed pointed thoughts about the state of professional football. Over the years, he has had numerous interactions with the NFL, both as a president and a businessperson. Here are some of the most notable highlights.
Kickoff rule
The NFL views the new rules as a sweeping success, noting that nearly 77% of all kickoffs are being returned this season, a massive surge from years prior. That's not stopping Trump from griping, though.
"The NFL has to get rid of that ridiculous looking new Kickoff Rule," he wrote Monday. "How can they make such a big and sweeping change so easily and quickly. … The ball is moving, and the players are not, the exact opposite of what football is all about. 'Sissy' football is bad for America, and bad for the NFL! Who comes up with these ridiculous ideas?"
Kneeling during anthem
Michael Zagaris
When 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and other players took a knee during the national anthem to protest police violence and racial inequality, Trump was livid. "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you'd say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He's fired'," he said. He also urged fans to boycott the league until the protests were addressed.
The league and team owners rejected his statements, with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft saying "we have a president who will use that as fodder to do his mission that I don't feel is in the best interests of America. It's divisive and it's horrible".
2027 NFL draft/Washington Commanders name
Anna Moneymaker
In May of this year, Trump and the NFL played nice, with a White House announcement that the 2027 NFL Draft would take place in Washington, D.C. "It's such an honor to have that," Trump said. "I think it will be great for everybody. Great for our country. It's going to be something very special. There's no scene like it. There's no site like it."
Two months later, Trump threatened to derail the deal to build a stadium in Washington because he didn't like the name change of the local team in 2020. "I may put a restriction on them that if they don’t change the name back to the original 'Washington Redskins,' and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, 'Washington Commanders,' I won’t make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington. … MAKE INDIANS GREAT AGAIN (MIGA)!," he wrote.
Tried to buy the Buffalo Bills
Elsa/Getty
When Bills owner Ralph Wilson died in 2014, Trump attempted to buy the team, going so far as to reportedly start a rumor that Jon Bon Jovi, who was also interested in buying the team, planned to move the Bills to Canada. Both eventually lost out to Terry Pegula. In 2015, Trump told Sports Illustrated "I'm glad [I didn't get the team], because if I bought the Buffalo Bills, I probably would not be [running for president], which is much more important"
Tried to buy the New England Patriots
Focus On Sport
Before he made a run at the Bills, Trump spent part of 1988 in discussions to buy the Patriots from Billy Sullivan. He pulled out of those talks after a little under two weeks. Victor Kiam eventually became the owner.
Offered chance to buy the Dallas Cowboys
Otto Greule Jr
In 1984, Trump had a chance to buy the Cowboys for the fire sale price of $50 million. He ultimately declined. Today, the Cowboys are the league's most valuable team, with a value of $12.5 billion, significantly more than Trump's current net worth of $7.3 billion.
Tried to buy the Baltimore Colts
Tony Duff
Trump's first efforts to become an NFL owner took place in 1981, when he reportedly led a group that offered $50 million for the Colts. The offer was ultimately rejected. Trump has denied being part of the group that made the offer, but in 1986, NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle said the story was true. (Trump replied Rozelle had tried "wooing him" to buy the team.)
Antitrust suit against the NFL
Bettmann
As owner of the USFL's New Jersey Giants, Trump was part of a $1.7 billion antitrust suit the league filed against the NFL, which accused the league of convincing the major American television networks not to air USFL games. The jury ruled against the NFL, but damages were set at $3. The USFL shut down six days after the trial ended.
Disinvited the Eagles from the White House after the Super Bowl win
Patrick Smith
Super Bowl winners typically visit the White House to celebrate their victory. When the Eagles won Super Bowl LII in 2018, though, Trump disinvited the team, since all players would not agree to stand with their hand on their heart for the national anthem.
"The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House," he wrote on social media at the time. "Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event. Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry!"