Trump eyes Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk's pledge, Silicon Valley's pro-Trump Bitcoin play: Politics news roundup

It’s been a very long week if you’ve been paying attention to politics. Between the political — and financial — outcomes of the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump last Saturday, the ongoing debate over whether President Joe Biden should step down, and the Republican National Convention, the past seven days have been pivotal.

So, we’ve put together a sampling of Quartz’s coverage of the week in politics — from a possible stint for JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon as Treasury Secretary, to venture capital’s crypto-fueled embrace of Trump, to Elon Musk’s hefty planned political donations — to get you up to speed.