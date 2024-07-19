Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Trump eyes Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk's pledge, Silicon Valley's pro-Trump Bitcoin play: Politics news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Leadership

Trump eyes Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk's pledge, Silicon Valley's pro-Trump Bitcoin play: Politics news roundup

Plus, the Trump Trade is back in focus after the assassination attempt

By
William Gavin
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Trump eyes Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk&#39;s pledge, Silicon Valley&#39;s pro-Trump Bitcoin play: Politics news roundup
Graphic: Images: Joe Raedle, Alex Wong, Michael Reaves, Kevin Winter

It’s been a very long week if you’ve been paying attention to politics. Between the political — and financial — outcomes of the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump last Saturday, the ongoing debate over whether President Joe Biden should step down, and the Republican National Convention, the past seven days have been pivotal.

Advertisement

So, we’ve put together a sampling of Quartz’s coverage of the week in politics — from a possible stint for JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon as Treasury Secretary, to venture capital’s crypto-fueled embrace of Trump, to Elon Musk’s hefty planned political donations — to get you up to speed.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 14

Donald Trump’s RNC speech could rattle Nvidia, TSMC, and other tech stocks

Donald Trump’s RNC speech could rattle Nvidia, TSMC, and other tech stocks

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Republican vice presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH appear side-by-side at the Republican National Convention.
Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Republican vice presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH appear side-by-side at the Republican National Convention.
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

When Donald Trump takes the stage at the Republican National Convention on Thursday evening to accept his party’s third consecutive presidential nomination, he’ll lay out his vision for a “new golden age for America.” Expect the stock market to react.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 14

‘A Green New Scam,’ Wall Street bashing, and restoring U.S. factories: Takeaways from J.D. Vance’s RNC speech

‘A Green New Scam,’ Wall Street bashing, and restoring U.S. factories: Takeaways from J.D. Vance’s RNC speech

Republican vice presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Vance on Thursday accepted his party’s nomination.
Republican vice presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Vance on Thursday accepted his party’s nomination.
Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Ohio Senator and candidate for vice president J.D. Vance officially accepted his party’s nomination Wednesday night, delivering a 36-minute speech that made sure to take some jabs at the current administration and promised a better future for the U.S.’s middle class. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 14

Mark Cuban says Silicon Valley is backing Trump because he would make their Bitcoin worth more

Mark Cuban says Silicon Valley is backing Trump because he would make their Bitcoin worth more

Mark Cuban
Mark Cuban
Photo: Michael Reaves (Getty Images)

When Donald Trump first ran for president in 2016, Silicon Valley seemed to widely oppose his candidacy. Fast-forward to 2024, and elites in the region are publicly backing him in droves — but why? According to Mark Cuban, it’s all about cryptocurrency.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 14

Elon Musk is pledging $45 million to a pro-Trump super PAC — per month

Elon Musk is pledging $45 million to a pro-Trump super PAC — per month

Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Just four months ago, Elon Musk said he wouldn’t be “donating money to either” candidate for president. Now, he’s reportedly pledging to donate $45 million — each month — to a super political action committee backing former president Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 14

3 big takeaways from Donald Trump’s new interview on the economy

3 big takeaways from Donald Trump’s new interview on the economy

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump attends the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump attends the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

Just days before he met with President Joe Biden for a face-to-face debate in June, Donald Trump sat down for an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek. The former president spoke about his views on everything from green energy and diet coke to foreign policy and his tax plan. He also floated JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon as a possible Treasury Secretary.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 14

Donald Trump is considering Jamie Dimon for Treasury Secretary after a ‘lovefest’ CEO meeting

Donald Trump is considering Jamie Dimon for Treasury Secretary after a ‘lovefest’ CEO meeting

Jamie Dimon and Donald Trump
Jamie Dimon (left) and Donald Trump (center) at the beginning of a policy forum in the White House in February 2017.
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Donald Trump is weighing tapping JPMorgan Chase chief Jamie Dimon as his next Treasury Secretary. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 14

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club is getting even more expensive

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club is getting even more expensive

A security guard patrols outside of Mar-A-Lago on July 14, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida.
A security guard patrols outside of Mar-A-Lago on July 14, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida.
Photo: Saul Martinez (Getty Images)

Membership at Mar-a-Lago has long been viewed as a cheat code to getting an audience with the club’s owner, former president Donald Trump. The cost of that access is about to get a lot more expensive for new members.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 14

Crypto stocks are rising. That’s because of Donald Trump, experts say

Crypto stocks are rising. That’s because of Donald Trump, experts say

Image for article titled Trump eyes Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk&#39;s pledge, Silicon Valley&#39;s pro-Trump Bitcoin play: Politics news roundup
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

The assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend has boosted the prices of crypto stocks and cryptocurrencies — and some experts say that’s because investors are betting on Trump.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 14

People are already turning the Trump assassination attempt into merchandise

People are already turning the Trump assassination attempt into merchandise

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

The attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump on Saturday stunned and captivated millions across the world. It also ignited a merchandise feeding frenzy.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 14

‘Trump Trade’ is back in focus after the assassination attempt. Here’s what it is and why it matters

‘Trump Trade’ is back in focus after the assassination attempt. Here’s what it is and why it matters

Former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally Saturday in Pennsylvania.
Former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally Saturday in Pennsylvania.
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

The world’s financial markets are growing increasingly open to the likelihood that former President Donald Trump will make his way to a second term in the White House. All it took was outperforming President Joe Biden on a debate stage and surviving an assassination attempt.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 14

Donald Trump’s net worth spikes more than $1 billion after assassination attempt

Donald Trump’s net worth spikes more than $1 billion after assassination attempt

Former U.S. President Donald Trump
Former U.S. President Donald Trump
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump’s personal net worth spiked dramatically on Monday, just days after he survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 14

J.D. Vance, Donald Trump’s pick to be vice president, is a former venture capitalist

J.D. Vance, Donald Trump’s pick to be vice president, is a former venture capitalist

Former president Donald Trump (left) and Ohio Senator J.D. Vance in 2022, when Vance was running as the Republican candidate for Senate.
Former president Donald Trump (left) and Ohio Senator J.D. Vance in 2022, when Vance was running as the Republican candidate for Senate.
Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

Ohio Senator J.D. Vance wasn’t much of a political figure until about eight years ago, when his memoir “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” hit the shelves. Now, he may become the next vice president of the United States of America.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

14 / 14