Why Trump bought Mar-a-Lago, Jamie Dimon's warning, and Red Lobster's new CEO: Leadership news roundup

In a recently published 1989 interview with journalists, Donald Trump said he bought his lavish Florida estate after talking to a cab driver.

The then-future and now-former president spoke with Watergate journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein in his Trump Tower office, according to an excerpt of Woodard’s new book, “War,” published in the Washington Post. Woodward said the interview was “lost” for more than 30 years after it was taped, transcribed, and put in a manila envelope with a copy of Trump’s book, “The Art of the Deal.”

