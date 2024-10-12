How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Leadership

Why Trump bought Mar-a-Lago, Jamie Dimon's warning, and Red Lobster's new CEO: Leadership news roundup

Plus, inside the slow-motion fall of Patrick Drahi

Image for article titled Why Trump bought Mar-a-Lago, Jamie Dimon&#39;s warning, and Red Lobster&#39;s new CEO: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images), Win McNamee (Getty Images), Christophe Morin/IP3 (Getty Images), Image: Fortress Investment Group, Graphic: Quartz
Donald Trump bought Mar-a-Lago because his cab driver said it was cool

Donald Trump speaking at a podium with his arms out in front of four American flags
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate on August 8, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida.
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

In a recently published 1989 interview with journalists, Donald Trump said he bought his lavish Florida estate after talking to a cab driver.

The then-future and now-former president spoke with Watergate journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein in his Trump Tower office, according to an excerpt of Woodard’s new book, “War,” published in the Washington Post. Woodward said the interview was “lost” for more than 30 years after it was taped, transcribed, and put in a manila envelope with a copy of Trump’s book, “The Art of the Deal.”

Red Lobster’s new CEO admits it: ‘Endless Shrimp’ was a disaster

Red Lobster CEO Damola Adamolekun
Red Lobster CEO Damola Adamolekun
Image: Fortress Investment Group

Red Lobster’s new CEO, Damola Adamolekun, boldly declared the “Endless Shrimp” promotion a failure, citing its significant strain on the restaurant’s operations.

Jamie Dimon warns of rising geopolitical tensions: ‘Conditions are treacherous and getting worse’

Image for article titled Why Trump bought Mar-a-Lago, Jamie Dimon&#39;s warning, and Red Lobster&#39;s new CEO: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) chief executive Jamie Dimon didn’t mince words about the complex global geopolitical landscape.

“We have been closely monitoring the geopolitical situation for some time, and recent events show that conditions are treacherous and getting worse,” Dimon said in the Wall Street giant’s third-quarter earnings report Friday. “There is significant human suffering, and the outcome of these situations could have far-reaching effects on both short-term economic outcomes and more importantly on the course of history.”

Inside the slow-motion fall of Patrick Drahi

Image for article titled Why Trump bought Mar-a-Lago, Jamie Dimon&#39;s warning, and Red Lobster&#39;s new CEO: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Christophe Morin/IP3 (Getty Images)

Rising interest rates, slower-than-expected growth, the pandemic, and poor management have combined to push Drahi and his empire to the brink.

