Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Donald Trump’s 2007 Ferrari will go up for auction next month

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Cars

Donald Trump’s 2007 Ferrari will go up for auction next month

Online bidding on the sports car will run from February 16 through March 9

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Donald Trump’s 2007 Ferrari will go up for auction next month
Photo: Rockstar Car Auctions

A 2007 Ferrari (RACE) F430 coupe that once belonged to President-elect Donald Trump will go up for auction in February, just weeks after the Republican politician takes office for the second time.

Advertisement

A private seller will auction the vehicle, which has 9,400 miles, through Rockstar Car Auctions. Online bidding on the Ferrari will run from February 16 through March 9. Valued at over a million dollars, the vehicle comes with the original title signed by Trump, a warranty card in his name, and the original window sticker.

Last year, one of Trump’s former vehicles was in the news when it sold at auction for $1.1 million. The car – a custom 1997 Lamborghini (VWAGY) Diablo VT roadster – belonged to the former president until he sold it in 2002.

“Trump was allowed to custom-order this Diablo because of a special relationship with Lamborghini, which provided him with some “loaner” Diablos for brand and model promotional purposes,” the auction’s lot description explained.

Trump has also previously combined his love of extravagant rides with his passion for selling things with his name on them. In the 1980s, for example, He commissioned a signature series of Cadillac (GM) limousines.

“A decision has been made to go into production on two Cadillac-body limousines using my name,” he said at the time. “The Trump Golden Series will be the most opulent stretch limousine made. The Trump Executive Series will be a slightly less lavish version of the same car.”

The vehicles’ interiors were gilded, with two bars, a television screen, and the requisite Trump branding throughout. Though the then-real estate magnate envisioned selling 50 limos, only a handful were ever manufactured.

Click through to see more of the flashy cars that Trump has owned throughout the years.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 6

1956 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud

1956 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud

Image for article titled Donald Trump’s 2007 Ferrari will go up for auction next month
Photo: Bonhams
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 6

1997 Lamborghini Diablo

1997 Lamborghini Diablo

Image for article titled Donald Trump’s 2007 Ferrari will go up for auction next month
Photo: Barrett Jackson
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 6

2010 Rolls-Royce Phantom

2010 Rolls-Royce Phantom

Image for article titled Donald Trump’s 2007 Ferrari will go up for auction next month
Photo: Mecum Auctions
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 6

1988 Cadillac Trump Golden Series Limousine

1988 Cadillac Trump Golden Series Limousine

Image for article titled Donald Trump’s 2007 Ferrari will go up for auction next month
Photo: Bonhams
Advertisement

6 / 6