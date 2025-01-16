Donald Trump’s 2007 Ferrari will go up for auction next month

A 2007 Ferrari (RACE) F430 coupe that once belonged to President-elect Donald Trump will go up for auction in February, just weeks after the Republican politician takes office for the second time.

A private seller will auction the vehicle, which has 9,400 miles, through Rockstar Car Auctions. Online bidding on the Ferrari will run from February 16 through March 9. Valued at over a million dollars, the vehicle comes with the original title signed by Trump, a warranty card in his name, and the original window sticker.

Last year, one of Trump’s former vehicles was in the news when it sold at auction for $1.1 million. The car – a custom 1997 Lamborghini (VWAGY) Diablo VT roadster – belonged to the former president until he sold it in 2002.

“Trump was allowed to custom-order this Diablo because of a special relationship with Lamborghini, which provided him with some “loaner” Diablos for brand and model promotional purposes,” the auction’s lot description explained.

Trump has also previously combined his love of extravagant rides with his passion for selling things with his name on them. In the 1980s, for example, He commissioned a signature series of Cadillac (GM) limousines.

“A decision has been made to go into production on two Cadillac-body limousines using my name,” he said at the time. “The Trump Golden Series will be the most opulent stretch limousine made. The Trump Executive Series will be a slightly less lavish version of the same car.”

The vehicles’ interiors were gilded, with two bars, a television screen, and the requisite Trump branding throughout. Though the then-real estate magnate envisioned selling 50 limos, only a handful were ever manufactured.

