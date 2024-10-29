A Connecticut mansion once owned by former President Donald Trump and his first wife, Ivana, sold for $31.5 million this week after going on-and-off the real estate market for 15 years.



The Trumps first purchased the waterfront Georgian-style, Greenwich, CT residence in the 1980s. Following the couple’s 1990 divorce, Ivana took control of the property, which she owned until financier Robert Steinberg and his wife, Suzanne Steinberg purchased the residence in 1998.



The home – located 21 Vista Drive – has 11 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms, eight fireplaces, and a five car garage. Built in 1939, the former Trump residence is 19,786 square feet, on a 5.8 acre lot. During the Trumps’ tenure in the mansion it was, predictably, “decorated very lavishly,” according to a 2022 Curbed report.



“The prior owner is known for picking world-class properties, and this fits that category,” Robert Steinberg told the Wall Street Journal, in 2022. “There was plenty of land to do what we wanted.”



The Steinbergs spent two years renovating the property – removing Trumpian gilded finishes and adding 5,000 square feet of space to the home’s interior. Outside the couple rebuilt a swimming pool, constructed a tennis court, and added a putting green. The home’s other luxurious amenities include an indoor lap pool, a movie theater, and two matching grand staircases.



The Connecticut mansion has gone on-and-off the market since 2009, when the Steinbergs originally listed the property for $50 million. In 2014, the couple raised the asking price to $54 million, before lowering it to $29.9 million, in the years immediately following the pandemic.



During the years-long saga, the Steinbergs never received a serious offer to purchase the home.



“I had one Chinese buyer [who] was seriously interested, but his feng shui adviser told him it wasn’t right,” Robert Steinberg told the Wall Street Journal (NWS), in 2022. The Steinbergs declined to identify the 2024 buyer to the Wall Street Journal.

Click through to see photos of the Greenwich, Connecticut mansion.