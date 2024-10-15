Donald Trump's likely choices to run the SEC include a Robinhood exec and 'CryptoDad'

If former President Donald Trump wins this year’s presidential election, he will quickly have to begin the transition into power and put together a team to lead federal agencies.

One of the most important of those agencies is the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which, for Trump, is a bigger deal than usual. Given his myriad assurances to the cryptocurrency lobby — and because of his and his sons’ World Liberty Financial — Trump has pledged that the agency will be friendly to their interests.

Part of that is the removal (or firing) of SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, who has become uniquely despised by much of the crypto industry for the agency’s strict oversight. Researchers expect Gensler to resign from his post if Trump wins the election, although he may stay on if Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris emerges victorious.

Here are six potential candidates for Gensler’s job as the SEC chairperson.