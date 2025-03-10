Donegal Group Inc. Class A Common Stock (DGICA) reports earnings

In This Story
Donegal Group Inc. Class A Common Stock (DGICA-1.34%) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
The filing includes financial statements for the year, showing an increase in net premiums earned to $936.7 million from $882.1 million in the previous year. This increase is attributed to solid premium retention and renewal premium increases.
Net premiums written rose by 5.2% to $942.3 million, with commercial lines increasing by 3.7% and personal lines by 7.4%. The increase in personal lines is primarily due to renewal premium rate increases and solid policy retention.
The company reported a net income of $50.9 million for 2024, compared to $4.4 million in the previous year, with the increase attributed to improved underwriting results and higher investment income.
Investment income increased by 10.0% to $44.9 million, primarily due to higher average reinvestment yields and higher average invested assets.
The combined ratio of the company improved to 98.6% from 104.4%, reflecting a decrease in both the loss ratio and the expense ratio.
The filing details that the company has no outstanding borrowings under its line of credit with M&T and has the ability to borrow up to $20.0 million.
Donegal Group Inc. Class A Common Stock declared dividends of $0.69 per share on its Class A common stock and $0.62 per share on its Class B common stock in 2024.
The company’s stockholders’ equity increased by $66.0 million during 2024, resulting in an increase in book value per share to $15.36.
The filing also discusses the company’s investment portfolio, which consists primarily of investment-grade bonds, common stock, short-term investments, and cash totaling $1.4 billion.
Donegal Mutual Insurance Company, the controlling stockholder, owns approximately 44% of the company’s outstanding Class A common stock and approximately 84% of its outstanding Class B common stock, providing it with approximately 70% of the total voting power.
This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Donegal Group Inc. Class A Common Stock annual 10-K report dated March 10, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.