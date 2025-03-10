Donegal Group Inc. Class A Common Stock (DGICA) reports earnings

In This Story DGICA -1.34%

Donegal Group Inc. Class A Common Stock (DGICA-1.34% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts CC Share Subtitles Off

English Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts

The filing includes financial statements for the year, showing an increase in net premiums earned to $936.7 million from $882.1 million in the previous year. This increase is attributed to solid premium retention and renewal premium increases.

Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts

Net premiums written rose by 5.2% to $942.3 million, with commercial lines increasing by 3.7% and personal lines by 7.4%. The increase in personal lines is primarily due to renewal premium rate increases and solid policy retention.

Advertisement

The company reported a net income of $50.9 million for 2024, compared to $4.4 million in the previous year, with the increase attributed to improved underwriting results and higher investment income.

Advertisement

Investment income increased by 10.0% to $44.9 million, primarily due to higher average reinvestment yields and higher average invested assets.

Advertisement

The combined ratio of the company improved to 98.6% from 104.4%, reflecting a decrease in both the loss ratio and the expense ratio.

The filing details that the company has no outstanding borrowings under its line of credit with M&T and has the ability to borrow up to $20.0 million.

Advertisement

Donegal Group Inc. Class A Common Stock declared dividends of $0.69 per share on its Class A common stock and $0.62 per share on its Class B common stock in 2024.

The company’s stockholders’ equity increased by $66.0 million during 2024, resulting in an increase in book value per share to $15.36.

Advertisement

The filing also discusses the company’s investment portfolio, which consists primarily of investment-grade bonds, common stock, short-term investments, and cash totaling $1.4 billion.

Donegal Mutual Insurance Company, the controlling stockholder, owns approximately 44% of the company’s outstanding Class A common stock and approximately 84% of its outstanding Class B common stock, providing it with approximately 70% of the total voting power.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Donegal Group Inc. Class A Common Stock annual 10-K report dated March 10, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.