Doritos, Dunkin', KFC: US junk-food brands launched a lot of alcoholic drinks in 2023

This year got boozy for several unlikely food brands. Eggo and Doritos made food-flavored alcoholic drinks that appealed to some more than others. Still surprising but somewhat more sensible: Kentucky Fried Chicken launched a rum drink to go with its wings. And those are just a few of the handful of the household brands to launch boozy beverages in 2023.



Getting into the alcohol business isn’t an altogether new concept for food and beverage companies or restaurant chains. Arby’s began selling two french-fry-flavored vodkas (curly fry and crinkle fry) in 2021, and Oreos made a red wine to eat with its Thins. In 2022, Hardee’s partnered with a brewing company to create a beer made with its breakfast biscuits, Hellman’s created a mayonnaise flavored eggnog, Velveeta launched a cheesy martini—the list goes on.

Some may call the moves a marketing ploy (really, who wants to drink cheese-flavored booze?), but dipping into the alcohol market can be profitable for some of these brands. In fact, Eggo and Arby’s drinks introduced last year quickly sold out upon their respective launches. Arby’s said its 2022 bourbon drink boosted its rewards program sign-ups by 24%.

Like it or not, it seems snack-flavored booze is here to stay. Here’s a look at all the food brands that launched alcohol products this year.