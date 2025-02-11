Markets

The Nasdaq slips as Trump's trade war heats up, while gold rises to a record high

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve chair said there is no hurry to cut interest rates

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled The Nasdaq slips as Trump&#39;s trade war heats up, while gold rises to a record high
Photo: Bloomberg (Getty Images)
In This Story
KO+4.55%SMCI-7.64%

The Nasdaq and other stock market indices were down Tuesday afternoon following President Trump’s approval of tariffs on steel and aluminum earlier in the week. The European Union, meanwhile, has vowed to retaliate against the President’s tariffs.

Suggested Reading

How investors can navigate the Sam Altman vs. Elon Musk AI feud, according to a Deutsche Bank exec
Ford CEO says Trump's tariffs are causing 'a lot of cost and a lot of chaos'
Tesla stock is tumbling. Blame BYD
How investors can navigate the Sam Altman vs. Elon Musk AI feud, according to a Deutsche Bank exec
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

How investors can navigate the Sam Altman vs. Elon Musk AI feud, according to a Deutsche Bank exec
Ford CEO says Trump's tariffs are causing 'a lot of cost and a lot of chaos'
Tesla stock is tumbling. Blame BYD
How investors can navigate the Sam Altman vs. Elon Musk AI feud, according to a Deutsche Bank exec
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The price of gold reached a record high on Tuesday following Trump’s recent trade-war moves, trading at $2,942 per ounce. Meanwhile, gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) also surged to an all-time high after their longest winning streak since 2020.

Advertisement

Related Content

Trump Media wants to let you invest in Trump's MAGA promises
McDonald's, Super Micro Computer, Robinhood, and more stocks to watch this week

Related Content

Trump Media wants to let you invest in Trump's MAGA promises
McDonald's, Super Micro Computer, Robinhood, and more stocks to watch this week

Moreover, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testified before Congress for the first time since President Trump’s inauguration and reaffirmed the central bank’s commitment to curbing inflation. He suggested that policymakers are in no hurry to cut interest rates.

Advertisement

“We remain committed to supporting maximum employment, bringing inflation sustainably to our 2 percent goal, and keeping longer-term inflation expectations well anchored,” Powell said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

In the afternoon, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was mostly flat. The tech-heavy Nasdaq and S&P 500 shed 0.46% and 0.15%, respectively. Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield was up at 4.529%.

Coca-Cola (KO+4.55%shares were up Tuesday morning as its earnings report exceeded revenue expectations. Chipmaker Super Micro Computer (SMCI-7.64%) is set to report its earnings after the closing bell, highlighting the developments in the AI sector.