The Quartz Obsession Podcast

Drive-thrus: Fastest food

Ordering a meal, paying for it, and picking it up without leaving our cars has changed everything for the fast food industry.

ByQuartz Staff
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Drive-thrus: Fastest food
Graphic: Vicky Leta

What began with a simple window has become an exercise in efficiency—and fast food chains are always looking for ways to move more people through drive-thrus more quickly. But until recently, the technology hadn’t changed all that much in the past few decades. Now, the age of artificial intelligence has ushered in new ways to shave off valuable seconds. Drive-thrus have become such cash cows that more and more fast food locations are doing away with the in-house dining experience full stop. Will the future of drive-thrus be a dystopian tech-nightmare, or a fast and easy way to get our burgers and fries? (Presented by Deloitte).

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Pandora

Featuring

Thomas Germain is a technology reporter at Gizmodo and one of the hosts of the Quartz Obsession podcast. He’s obsessed with guitar pedals, finding new restaurants, and his TikTok account.

Suggested Reading

6 cities where workers are returning to the office
The wine industry is getting crushed like grapes thanks to tariff uncertainty
Nvidia has lost $250 billion worth of market cap in almost an instant
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

6 cities where workers are returning to the office
The wine industry is getting crushed like grapes thanks to tariff uncertainty
Nvidia has lost $250 billion worth of market cap in almost an instant
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Related Content

McDonald's, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, and 7 more fast food chains ranked by speed
McDonald's, Wendy's, and 8 other fast food chains ranked by actually getting your order right

Angela L. Pagán is a staff writer for The Takeout. She’s obsessed with her hometown of Chicago, class-action food lawsuits, and pickles.

Advertisement

Related Content

McDonald's, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, and 7 more fast food chains ranked by speed
McDonald's, Wendy's, and 8 other fast food chains ranked by actually getting your order right

Show notes

Taco Bell DEFY, Nation’s Restaurant News

McDonald’s Snack Wrap ad, 2009

CosMc’s

Quartz Obsession: Automats by Sarah Todd

Credits

This episode of the Quartz Obsession was produced by Freddie Beckley, with additional support from executive editor Susan Howson and head of video Garth Bardsley. Our theme music is by Taka Yasuzawa and Alex Suguira. This episode was recorded at G/O Media headquarters in New York.

Advertisement