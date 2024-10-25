A non-opioid pain med, a COVID-flu shot combo, and more: 7 drug launches to watch in 2025

As we start looking to the year ahead, the pharma industry is gearing up for a slate of new drug launches and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals. In 2024, the FDA has greenlit 34 new drugs so far, including groundbreaking treatments like Bristol Myers Squibb’s (BMY) Cobenfy for schizophrenia, Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Kisunla for Alzheimer’s, and Merck’s (MRK) Winrevair for pulmonary arterial hypertension.



In 2025, we can expect even more breakthroughs, including a non-opioid pain medication, a long-acting HIV prevention treatment, and new approved medical uses for blockbuster weight loss drugs.

Here are the most anticipated drug launches and FDA approvals to keep an eye on in the next year.