The start of a new year frequently coincides with people reevaluating their relationship with alcohol.

After a month of eggnog, champagne toasts, and holiday parties with open bars, January can seem like a natural time to take a break from drinking. New Year’s resolution season also inevitably brings about discussions of living a healthier lifestyle, which generally requires fewer alcohol-based indulgences.

If you’re interested in taking a break from drinking this month, you’re in good company. An increasing number of young Americans are choosing to cut back on drinking – last year, 35% of people in the 21 to 24-year-old age bracket successfully participated in Dry January, according to a survey from CivicScience.

This data comes at a time when fewer young Americans are drinking alcohol even outside of Dry January, and many celebrities are speaking openly about cutting back themselves.

Actor Tom Holland recently opened up about his decision to stop drinking alcohol in 2022 because he was alarmed at how challenging he found Dry January.

“I couldn’t quite wrap my head around how much I was struggling without booze in that first month — and it really scared me,” Holland told the Rich Roll podcast in October. After a month without drinking, the actor decided to continue abstaining until he was confident that he didn’t have a drinking problem.

“I got through March. and started to feel a little bit better, but was still really struggling. So I said to myself, ‘If I can make it to June 1st, which is my birthday, and I can do six months without booze, I will have then proved to myself that I don’t have a problem. I’m just young and enjoying a drink.”

After making it six months, however, Holland said he felt abstaining from alcohol was so beneficial that he wanted to keep going until he reached a year without drinking.

“By the time I’d crossed that annual mark, I was done. I was like, ‘I’m never gonna drink again because this is the best version of myself,’” he said.

Holland subsequently launched an alcohol-free beer called Bero, putting him in the company of several other celebrities with their own non-alcoholic drink lines.

If you’re sober curious, keep reading to learn more about the celebrity-sponsored, non-alcoholic drinks you can try this Dry January.