Trying Dry January? These celebrities have their own non-alcoholic drink brands

After a month of eggnog, champagne toasts, and holiday parties with open bars, January can seem like a natural time to take a break from drinking

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled Trying Dry January? These celebrities have their own non-alcoholic drink brands
Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

The start of a new year frequently coincides with people reevaluating their relationship with alcohol.

After a month of eggnog, champagne toasts, and holiday parties with open bars, January can seem like a natural time to take a break from drinking. New Year’s resolution season also inevitably brings about discussions of living a healthier lifestyle, which generally requires fewer alcohol-based indulgences.

If you’re interested in taking a break from drinking this month, you’re in good company. An increasing number of young Americans are choosing to cut back on drinking – last year, 35% of people in the 21 to 24-year-old age bracket successfully participated in Dry January, according to a survey from CivicScience.

This data comes at a time when fewer young Americans are drinking alcohol even outside of Dry January, and many celebrities are speaking openly about cutting back themselves.

Actor Tom Holland recently opened up about his decision to stop drinking alcohol in 2022 because he was alarmed at how challenging he found Dry January.

“I couldn’t quite wrap my head around how much I was struggling without booze in that first month — and it really scared me,” Holland told the Rich Roll podcast in October. After a month without drinking, the actor decided to continue abstaining until he was confident that he didn’t have a drinking problem.

“I got through March. and started to feel a little bit better, but was still really struggling. So I said to myself, ‘If I can make it to June 1st, which is my birthday, and I can do six months without booze, I will have then proved to myself that I don’t have a problem. I’m just young and enjoying a drink.”

After making it six months, however, Holland said he felt abstaining from alcohol was so beneficial that he wanted to keep going until he reached a year without drinking.

“By the time I’d crossed that annual mark, I was done. I was like, ‘I’m never gonna drink again because this is the best version of myself,’” he said.

Holland subsequently launched an alcohol-free beer called Bero, putting him in the company of several other celebrities with their own non-alcoholic drink lines.

If you’re sober curious, keep reading to learn more about the celebrity-sponsored, non-alcoholic drinks you can try this Dry January.

Tom Holland – Bero

Tom Holland shows off his non-alcoholic beer during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Tom Holland launched his alcohol-free beer, called Bero, in October. Bero currently has three different drinks available – Noon Wheat, Kingston Golden Pils, and Edge Hill Hazy IPA.

Blake Lively – Betty Buzz

Image for article titled Trying Dry January? These celebrities have their own non-alcoholic drink brands
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Blake Lively sells both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks through her companies, Betty Buzz and Betty Booze. Betty Buzz originally dealt with sparkling mixers but subsequently expanded into alcohol-free mocktails, including an oak-smoked lemonade and a sparkling apple ginger sour.

Bella Hadid – Kin Euphorics

Image for article titled Trying Dry January? These celebrities have their own non-alcoholic drink brands
Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Bella Hadid developed Kin Euphorics with distiller Jen Batchelor in 2021. The pair’s products are purported to be based on Ayurvedic medicine. Available drinks include the Kin Spritz and the Picklesecco.

Rosario Dawson – Cann

Image for article titled Trying Dry January? These celebrities have their own non-alcoholic drink brands
Photo: Paul Butterfield/WireImage (Getty Images)

Rosario Dawson is one of several celebrities connected to the cannabis drink company Cann. Dawson is on the company’s board, while other celebrity backers include Gwyneth Paltrow and Rebel Wilson.

Katy Perry – De Soi

Image for article titled Trying Dry January? These celebrities have their own non-alcoholic drink brands
Photo: Sam Tabone/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Katy Perry co-founded De Soi, a company that produces non-alcoholic aperitifs, with distiller Morgan McLachlan. The company’s products include non-alcoholic versions of drinks like Moscow mules and rosé wine.

