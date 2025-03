Aside from what was already mentioned, I’m gonna mention a couple of extra dumb myths repeated by the anti-BEV crowd (likely oil industry shills much of the time)

-That electric vehicles are less ‘green’ than ICE vehicles because of power plant emissions... which was bullshit from day 1. Even in a situation where all power being generated by coal, BEVs are still more efficient on an end-to-end basis. And with coal making less and less of the electricity generation mix, BEVs continue to get better in terms of pollution and emissions... with their owners having to do nothing.

-Electric cars are worse for the environment because of battery manufacturing. This one has always been bullshit as well. It takes emissions to build any vehicle.. BEV or otherwise. The difference is the emissions caused by all the extra consumables ICE vehicles will use over their life. And because of this, a BEV will produce far less emissions compared to an ICE vehicle on a cradle-to-grave basis.