These are some of the dumbest looking cars ever

Can we put fins on a truck? and stick its tongue out behind braces?

The 58 face looks like a geek with horned rim glasses being upset because you knocked over his chocolate Milk.

The removal of the bumper guards and additional chrome make the 59 just say “Ahhhh”

The 60 changed the grill but kept the tongue out. It also looks like it’s caught between thoughts it will never have.

Fortunately Dodge, Changed the style dramatically in 1961.

And the scale drifted from “So Stupid it’s ugly” to “So Ugly it’s stupid.”