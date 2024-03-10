DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
These are some of the dumbest looking cars ever

Cars

Some cars just look dumber than others — like the Reliant Robin and the Fiat Multipla

By
Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik
Image for article titled These are some of the dumbest looking cars ever
Photo: Ferrari

Sometimes cars look beautiful. Sometimes cars look functional. Sometimes cars look downright ugly. And sometimes, well, cars just look dumb as hell. Of course, “dumb” is a very subjective concept, possibly even more subjective than beautiful and ugly. It’s an interesting concept in that way, and it’s what led us to our question from last week.

We wanted to know what you thought the dumbest-looking car of all time was, and by George did you deliver. We’ve got everything from the highest-end exotics that look goofy to three-wheeled economy vehicle mistakes and pre-Great Recession American cars.

What I’m saying is, you folks understood the assignment. You get that “dumb” is more of a feeling and a vibe than an actual objective observation. I’m really proud of all of you. And with that, check out the slideshow above for a look at what cars your fellow Jalopniks think are the dumbest looking of all time.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

Reliant Robin

Reliant Robin

Rolling a Reliant Robin | Top Gear | BBC

Riiiiiiiight, put one wheel in the front for maximum instability...it’s “genius”.

And then there was the time on Old Fart Top Gear when Clarkson took one of these deathtraps for a literal spin.

Un-effing-believable.

The Robin does look dumb as hell, but I really appreciate it for the sheer fact it gave us so many iconic bits on Top Gear.

Submitted by: the1969DodgeChargerFan

Fiat Multipla

Fiat Multipla

Image for article titled These are some of the dumbest looking cars ever
Photo: Fiat

It just looks like no adult was involved in the design process.

Here’s the thing, 4jim. You’re wrong. The first gen Multipla is actually really cool looking. I will not debate this. Sorry, amigo.

Submitted by: 4jim

1960 Plymouth Valiant

1960 Plymouth Valiant

Image for article titled These are some of the dumbest looking cars ever
Photo: Plymouth

1960 Plymouth Valiant -The wimpiest of Mopars with lines going all the wrong directions that helped kill the fin craze

Holy hell, this thing is dogshit. The auto industry was in a dire situation before the muscle car came around, wasn’t it?

Submitted by: Alan Schwarz

Ferrari Enzo

Ferrari Enzo

Image for article titled These are some of the dumbest looking cars ever
Photo: Ferrari

Veeerrrryyy unpopular opinion incoming.

I know, I know. It’s a technological wonder. I know Ferrari made you own a GTO, F40, and F50 just to be allowed to buy it. I know it’s a Ferrari halo car.

It’s goofy looking. It’s got an overbite that just screams “My parents couldn’t afford braces.” No car should look like it was rear-ended so hard that the body got pushed forward.

You’re braver than me for saying this. The Enzo is confusing. I think it’s overall a good-looking car, but when you compare it to the rest of the Ferrari hypercar lineup (F40, F50, LaFerrari), it’s not very good.

Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy

The Amber

The Amber

Image for article titled These are some of the dumbest looking cars ever
Photo: NEXTA/Twitter

The anticipated Amber Russian EV...a face only a tadpole could love.

Lol I forgot about this thing.

Submitted by: gokstate

Youabian Puma

Youabian Puma

Youabian Puma - $1.1m Car at Supercar Sunday

You mean other than the Youabian Puma? It’s the de-facto answer to this question...

I remember seeing this thing on some Discovery Channel show when I was a kid. I thought it looked badass, and honestly, I still do.

Submitted by: Skamanda

Gen. 2 Dodge Durango

Gen. 2 Dodge Durango

Image for article titled These are some of the dumbest looking cars ever
Photo: Dodge

There’s something about the 2nd gen Dodge Durango that never sat quite right with me. Most of it from the A-pillar aft is fine, if a bit boring, but the front fascia just looks a mess. The bumper juts out like a French Bulldog with an underbite, and they tried to make the headlights and crosshair grille look like a Ram but instead of blending into the wheel arch it awkwardly juts out like it was tacked on. Even though its Chrysler Aspen sibling was a forgettable badge-engineering job, it at least had a coherent design throughout.

These things looked bad then, and they look even worse now. However, the Durango that followed it (which is still on sale) actually held up pretty well in the looks department.

Submitted by: pardsecar

The Amphicar

The Amphicar

Image for article titled These are some of the dumbest looking cars ever
Photo: Amphicar

May I submit for your consideration, the Amphicar. It’s a car! It’s a boat! It’s not really good at being either! And it’s ugly...

Well, LBJ was a pretty cool dude, and a cool dude would never own anything that was dumb, so I am inclined to say the Amphicar does not look dumb. Sorry, fella.

Submitted by: GTB

Gen. 1 Hyundai Tiburon

Gen. 1 Hyundai Tiburon

Image for article titled These are some of the dumbest looking cars ever
Photo: Hyundai

Look at this thing.

It’s not designed for practicality so it doesn’t get a pass there, it’s supposed to be a “cool” car you wanted to buy to look sporty. But those headlight bulges with oddly-proportioned outside lights and signals/reflectors, none of which lined up, weird badge in intake that looks like a booger, and the HUGE hips both front and rear that make the already tiny wheels look even tinier. And finally the rear spoiler which was inexplicably kinked at the ends with straight lines when the rest of the car is all swoopy. Just dumb.

This is indeed dumb looking, but the second-generation Tuburon was so cool I am willing to forget it.

Submitted by: savethemanualsbmw335ix

Diahtsu Copen

Diahtsu Copen

Image for article titled These are some of the dumbest looking cars ever
Photo: Diahatsu

Do we like the Daihatsu Copen here. i always thought the design language looked.. a little confused and “doofy” the low headlights.. the almost sporty nature of it... not sure what it is about this thing that bugs me.

HORRIBE TAKE. STOP IT.

Submitted by: the_AUGHT

‘58-’60 Dodge Truck

‘58-’60 Dodge Truck

Image for article titled These are some of the dumbest looking cars ever
Photo: Dodge

Can we put fins on a truck? and stick its tongue out behind braces?

The 58 face looks like a geek with horned rim glasses being upset because you knocked over his chocolate Milk.

The removal of the bumper guards and additional chrome make the 59 just say “Ahhhh”

The 60 changed the grill but kept the tongue out. It also looks like it’s caught between thoughts it will never have.

Fortunately Dodge, Changed the style dramatically in 1961.

And the scale drifted from “So Stupid it’s ugly” to “So Ugly it’s stupid.”

I’m sorry, dude, but this looks good. This is not dumb. Fins are cool.

Submitted by: hoser68

Ssangyong Actyon

Ssangyong Actyon

Image for article titled These are some of the dumbest looking cars ever
Photo: Ssangyong

A coupé SUV before coupé SUVs were a thing, with the ugliest nose and butt to ever disgrace the roads (and yes I’m saying this knowing that the Edsel and the Aztek exist)

That’s the dumbest boy I’ve ever seen, good lord.

Submitted by: edu-petrolhead

Landau Baby

Landau Baby

Image for article titled These are some of the dumbest looking cars ever
Photo: Cutlass via Wikimedia Commons

The anodyne Japanese sedan with the dealer-installed vinyl roof. It’s already kind of dumb enough on a big boxy Malaise era land yacht, but it’s even worse stripped of full context. Like, imagine walking around in athleisure wear with a massive powdered wig on your head because that’s what classy people wore like 200 years ago.

I (please don’t judge me) really enjoy a Landau top on cars that don’t deserve one.

Submitted by: Maymar

Chevy HHR Panel

Chevy HHR Panel

Image for article titled These are some of the dumbest looking cars ever
Photo: Chevrolet

In line with the SSR, I’m going to go with the HHR. Specifically the work-ified version with no side windows. It practically screams “I shouldn’t be allowed within 500' of a school”.

Sounds like there are some issues here that need to be worked through.

Submitted by: IstillmissmyXJ

Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck

Image for article titled These are some of the dumbest looking cars ever
Photo: Tesla

We’re all hear to say Cybertruck, right?

Yeah.

Submitted by: skeffles

