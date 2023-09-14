Dynagas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) on Thursday reported net income of $14.4 million in its second quarter.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 8 cents per share.

The gas shipping company posted revenue of $37.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLNG