The 5 easiest states in America for people to save money — and the 5 hardest

It’s no secret that living in some states can be much more expensive than residing in others. And if you’re looking to save money, where you call home might be standing in your way.

Bankrate commissioned a study to find the easiest and hardest states to save money in 2025.

It compared all 50 states across several metrics, looking at economic conditions, taxes, and the interest rate environment for certificates of deposit and money market accounts. It also considered cost of living, inflation, and household debt-to-income ratios.

It found the easiest states to save money had lower-than-average tax burdens, affordable living costs, and stable employment growth.

“What is clear from these findings is that taxes and cost of living together create a heavy burden on savers, and the available savings rates in high-cost states does not make up for it,” said Bankrate analyst Stephen Kates.

“Aspiring savers should review this data carefully, but also consider that certain metro areas may not reflect the state average,” Kates added. “Job availability and cost-of-living may vary from region to region, while average savings rates may remain more consistent.”

