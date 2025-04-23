How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 5 easiest states in America for people to save money — and the 5 hardest

About
Personal Finance

The 5 easiest states in America for people to save money — and the 5 hardest

Some places don't make it very easy to save for your future

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 5 easiest states in America for people to save money — and the 5 hardest
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)

It’s no secret that living in some states can be much more expensive than residing in others. And if you’re looking to save money, where you call home might be standing in your way.

Advertisement

Bankrate commissioned a study to find the easiest and hardest states to save money in 2025.

It compared all 50 states across several metrics, looking at economic conditions, taxes, and the interest rate environment for certificates of deposit and money market accounts. It also considered cost of living, inflation, and household debt-to-income ratios.

It found the easiest states to save money had lower-than-average tax burdens, affordable living costs, and stable employment growth.

“What is clear from these findings is that taxes and cost of living together create a heavy burden on savers, and the available savings rates in high-cost states does not make up for it,” said Bankrate analyst Stephen Kates.

“Aspiring savers should review this data carefully, but also consider that certain metro areas may not reflect the state average,” Kates added. “Job availability and cost-of-living may vary from region to region, while average savings rates may remain more consistent.”

Continue reading to see which states make it the easiest for residents to save money, and which make it the hardest.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

5th Easiest: Florida

5th Easiest: Florida

Image for article titled The 5 easiest states in America for people to save money — and the 5 hardest
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

4th Easiest: Oklahoma

4th Easiest: Oklahoma

Image for article titled The 5 easiest states in America for people to save money — and the 5 hardest
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

3rd Easiest: Texas

3rd Easiest: Texas

Image for article titled The 5 easiest states in America for people to save money — and the 5 hardest
Photo: Richard Rodriguez / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

2nd Easiest: Missouri

2nd Easiest: Missouri

Image for article titled The 5 easiest states in America for people to save money — and the 5 hardest
Photo: Michael B. Thomas / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Easiest: Tennessee

Easiest: Tennessee

Image for article titled The 5 easiest states in America for people to save money — and the 5 hardest
Photo: Jason Kempin / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

5th Hardest: New Jersey

5th Hardest: New Jersey

Image for article titled The 5 easiest states in America for people to save money — and the 5 hardest
Photo: Bruce Bennett / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

4th Hardest: California

4th Hardest: California

Image for article titled The 5 easiest states in America for people to save money — and the 5 hardest
Photo: Sean M. Haffey / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

3rd Hardest: Vermont

3rd Hardest: Vermont

Image for article titled The 5 easiest states in America for people to save money — and the 5 hardest
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

2nd Hardest: Connecticut

2nd Hardest: Connecticut

Image for article titled The 5 easiest states in America for people to save money — and the 5 hardest
Photo: Michael Cohen / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Hardest: Hawaii

Hardest: Hawaii

Image for article titled The 5 easiest states in America for people to save money — and the 5 hardest
Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement

12 / 12