6 eco-friendly sports stadium innovations

With concern about the state of the environment growing, many major global centers are doing their part to achieve sustainability. That includes sports stadiums both in the United States and abroad, with owners using eco-friendly innovations to limit their venues’ environmental impact.

Advertisement

The change is evident in stadiums used for everything from football to soccer to track and field. In 2008, Nationals Park, home of the Major League Baseball’s Washington Nationals, became the first stadium in the country to receive Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification. It redirected 83% of its construction waste from landfills and incorporated energy-efficient floodlighting in the venue.

Incredible, ever-increasing sustainability initiatives are happening across the sports world, and you can expect more old and new stadiums to incorporate green innovations as the environmental drive gathers even more momentum. Here are some that have already happened.