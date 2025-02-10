Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) reports earnings

In This Story
Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC-9.49%) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.
The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing net sales of $478.4 million, a decrease of 2.1% from $488.9 million in the same quarter the previous year. The decrease was attributed to declines in North American sales and unfavorable currency impacts.
The company reported a net loss of $2.1 million for the quarter, compared to net earnings of $4.8 million in the previous year. This resulted in a basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.04, compared to earnings per share of $0.09 in the prior year.
Gross profit for the quarter was $191.6 million, down from $197.7 million in the previous year. The gross margin decreased slightly due to increased promotional levels and unfavorable currency impacts.
Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $102.9 million, representing 21.5% of net sales, compared to 21.1% in the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by higher people and consulting expenses.
The company incurred restructuring charges of $4.2 million related to efforts to strengthen its operating model and improve efficiency, down from $6.8 million in the previous year.
Interest expense associated with debt decreased to $18.8 million from $19.8 million, reflecting a lower overall debt balance.
Edgewell's effective tax rate for the quarter was (21.7)%, compared to 20.1% in the previous year, influenced by an unfavorable mix of earnings in higher tax rate jurisdictions.
Cash used for operating activities was $115.6 million, compared to $72.9 million in the previous year, driven by changes in net working capital and lower earnings.
The company repurchased 0.8 million shares of its common stock for $30.3 million during the quarter, with 2.2 million shares remaining under the 2018 Share Repurchase Plan.
