Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

Edgio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Edgio, Inc. (EGIO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $35.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 9 cents per share.

Watch
How long can consumer spending prop up stocks?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How the S&P could hit 5000 by year end
September 5, 2023
Why Pfizer is a top stock pick again
August 29, 2023

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

Advertisement

The network services company posted revenue of $95.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95.5 million.

Edgio expects full-year revenue in the range of $392 million to $398 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EGIO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EGIO