Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Business News

An estimated one in ten Americans older than 60 will suffer some kind of elder abuse

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 5 states in America with the best elder abuse protections — and the 5 states with the worst
Photo: coldsnowstorm (Getty Images)

Elder abuse is a growing concern for people across the country.

An estimated one in 10 Americans above the age of 60 have experienced some kind of elder abuse, and during the pandemic, rates shot up to about one in five, according to the National Council on Aging. One study suggests only about 1 in 24 cases of elder abuse even get reported.

To complicate matters, elder abuse can take an array of different forms, whether it’s physical, emotional, financial, or some combination of the three.

WalletHub looked at what states have the best protections against elder abuse to make sure your loved ones won’t be taken advantage of as they age.

“Elderly people who foresee needing care in the near future, or families who want to make sure their relatives receive the best treatment possible, should be aware of the states with the best elder abuse protections,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said. “These states offer robust legal safeguards, plenty of organizations and volunteers dedicated to helping elderly residents avoid abuse, and high-quality nursing homes and other care facilities.”

Check out which states rank in the top 5 for elder abuse protection and which rank in the bottom five.

5th Worst: Montana

Image for article titled The 5 states in America with the best elder abuse protections — and the 5 states with the worst
Photo: John Elk (Getty Images)
4th Worst: California

Image for article titled The 5 states in America with the best elder abuse protections — and the 5 states with the worst
Photo: Stewart Cohen (Getty Images)
3rd Worst: South Carolina

Image for article titled The 5 states in America with the best elder abuse protections — and the 5 states with the worst
Photo: The Good Brigade (Getty Images)
2nd Worst: Utah

Image for article titled The 5 states in America with the best elder abuse protections — and the 5 states with the worst
Photo: FatCamera (Getty Images)
Worst: South Dakota

Image for article titled The 5 states in America with the best elder abuse protections — and the 5 states with the worst
Photo: Eddie Brady (Getty Images)
5th Best: Virginia

Image for article titled The 5 states in America with the best elder abuse protections — and the 5 states with the worst
Photo: Ariel Skelley (Getty Images)
4th Best: Ohio

Image for article titled The 5 states in America with the best elder abuse protections — and the 5 states with the worst
Photo: Raquel Lonas (Getty Images)
3rd Best: Vermont

Image for article titled The 5 states in America with the best elder abuse protections — and the 5 states with the worst
Photo: Yellow Dog Productions (Getty Images)
2nd Best: Massachusetts

Image for article titled The 5 states in America with the best elder abuse protections — and the 5 states with the worst
Photo: Image Source (Getty Images)
Best: Wisconsin

Image for article titled The 5 states in America with the best elder abuse protections — and the 5 states with the worst
Photo: JMichl (Getty Images)
