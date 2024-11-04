2024 Election Day deals and freebies from Uber, Lyft, Krispy Kreme, Ikea and more

Election Day is almost here. And there are some great deals to check out to help get you to the polls — or keep you fed while you await results.
Check out some deals to take advantage of tomorrow.
Lyft (LYFT) is offering 50% off on rides to the polls if you use the code VOTE24, with up to $10 off.
Uber (UBER) is also offering 50% off on rides to the polls via the “Go Vote” section in its app (users can only get up to $10 off).
The company is also giving users 25% off on election night Uber Eats orders — up to $15 off on orders of more than $25 — to fuel customers’ watch parties.
If you want to have some fun while waiting for the results to come in, Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) is offering a series of deals — such as $5 beers all day on select 22-ounce drafts and a $19.99 “Eat, Drink, Play” combo meal that comes with a $10 game card.
Grab a free donut on Election Day at Krispy Kreme (DNUT) as a way to celebrate “DOUGHmocracy.”
Ikea is giving away free frozen yogurts to customers on Election Day.
Show your “I Voted” sticker or other proof of voting at Johnny Rockets and get a free milkshake with your purchase. Guests must mention the “Free Shake” offer at the register, and the deal isn’t valid for some vegan shakes.
Lime is offering free 30-minute trips to voters who want to scooter to the polls if they use the code “VOTE2024.”
An election night watch-party option could be a large or extra-large pizza from Round Table, which will be $6 off on Election Day. The deal applies to delivery, takeout, and dine-in orders.