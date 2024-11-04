Google's AI principles are changing. Here's what to know

2024 Election Day deals and freebies from Uber, Lyft, Krispy Kreme, Ikea and more

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Money & Markets

2024 Election Day deals and freebies from Uber, Lyft, Krispy Kreme, Ikea and more

Numerous companies are offering deals to help you get to the polls — and save money during your election watch party

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled 2024 Election Day deals and freebies from Uber, Lyft, Krispy Kreme, Ikea and more
Photo: Megan Varner (Getty Images)

Election Day is almost here. And there are some great deals to check out to help get you to the polls — or keep you fed while you await results.

Advertisement

Check out some deals to take advantage of tomorrow.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 10

Lyft

Lyft

Image for article titled 2024 Election Day deals and freebies from Uber, Lyft, Krispy Kreme, Ikea and more
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Lyft (LYFT) is offering 50% off on rides to the polls if you use the code VOTE24, with up to $10 off.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 10

Uber

Uber

Image for article titled 2024 Election Day deals and freebies from Uber, Lyft, Krispy Kreme, Ikea and more
Photo: Cheng Xin (Getty Images)

Uber (UBER) is also offering 50% off on rides to the polls via the “Go Vote” section in its app (users can only get up to $10 off).

Advertisement

The company is also giving users 25% off on election night Uber Eats orders — up to $15 off on orders of more than $25 — to fuel customers’ watch parties.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 10

Dave & Buster’s

Dave & Buster’s

Image for article titled 2024 Election Day deals and freebies from Uber, Lyft, Krispy Kreme, Ikea and more
Photo: Jim Watson (Getty Images)

If you want to have some fun while waiting for the results to come in, Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) is offering a series of deals — such as $5 beers all day on select 22-ounce drafts and a $19.99 “Eat, Drink, Play” combo meal that comes with a $10 game card.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 10

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme

Image for article titled 2024 Election Day deals and freebies from Uber, Lyft, Krispy Kreme, Ikea and more
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Grab a free donut on Election Day at Krispy Kreme (DNUT) as a way to celebrate “DOUGHmocracy.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 10

Ikea

Ikea

Image for article titled 2024 Election Day deals and freebies from Uber, Lyft, Krispy Kreme, Ikea and more
Photo: Johannes Simon (Getty Images)

Ikea is giving away free frozen yogurts to customers on Election Day.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 10

Johnny Rockets

Johnny Rockets

Image for article titled 2024 Election Day deals and freebies from Uber, Lyft, Krispy Kreme, Ikea and more
Photo: Ezra Shaw (Getty Images)

Show your “I Voted” sticker or other proof of voting at Johnny Rockets and get a free milkshake with your purchase. Guests must mention the “Free Shake” offer at the register, and the deal isn’t valid for some vegan shakes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 10

Lime

Lime

Image for article titled 2024 Election Day deals and freebies from Uber, Lyft, Krispy Kreme, Ikea and more
Photo: Hollie Adams (Getty Images)

Lime is offering free 30-minute trips to voters who want to scooter to the polls if they use the code “VOTE2024.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 10

Round Table Pizza

Round Table Pizza

Image for article titled 2024 Election Day deals and freebies from Uber, Lyft, Krispy Kreme, Ikea and more
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

An election night watch-party option could be a large or extra-large pizza from Round Table, which will be $6 off on Election Day. The deal applies to delivery, takeout, and dine-in orders.

Advertisement

10 / 10