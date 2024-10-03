How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Eli Lilly, Moderna and more: The 5 highest paid healthcare CEOs

Economic Indicators

The highest paid healthcare executive made more than $300 million last year

By
Bruce Gil
The Moderna logo is seen at the Moderna campus in Norwood, Massachusetts on on December 2, 2020, where the biotechnology company is mass producing its Covid-19 vaccine.
The Moderna logo is seen at the Moderna campus in Norwood, Massachusetts on on December 2, 2020, where the biotechnology company is mass producing its Covid-19 vaccine.
Image: Joseph Prezioso (Getty Images)

Health care stocks underperformed the broader market in 2023, with many companies falling short of their profit targets, and some CEOs even missing out on bonuses. Yet, despite these setbacks, the chief executives of the industry’s top 300 companies still raked in a staggering $3.5 billion collectively last year, according to a new report by STAT News. Although average CEO pay dropped from $13 million in 2022 to $11 million in 2023, the highest earners still took home more than $100 million each.

Here’s how much money the the top five highest CEOs in healthcare made in 2023.

No. 5: Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks — $67.6 million

No. 5: Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks — $67.6 million

Image for article titled Eli Lilly, Moderna and more: The 5 highest paid healthcare CEOs
Image: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)

David Ricks, the CEO of Eli Lilly (LLY), which is known for its diabetes medications and weight loss drugs like Zepbound, earned $67.6 million in 2023.

No. 4: Royalty Pharma CEO Pablo Legorreta — $84.8 million

No. 4: Royalty Pharma CEO Pablo Legorreta — $84.8 million

Image for article titled Eli Lilly, Moderna and more: The 5 highest paid healthcare CEOs
Image: Jared Siskin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Pablo Legorreta, the CEO of Royalty Pharma (RPRX), the largest buyer of pharmaceutical royalties, was compensated $84.8 million in 2023.

No. 3: United Therapeutics CEO Martine Rothblatt — $85.4 million

No. 3: United Therapeutics CEO Martine Rothblatt — $85.4 million

Image for article titled Eli Lilly, Moderna and more: The 5 highest paid healthcare CEOs
Image: Angela Weiss (Getty Images)

Martine Rothblatt, the CEO of United Therapeutics (UTHR), a biotech public benefit corporation, was paid $85.4 million in 2023.

No. 2: Veeva Systems CEO Peter Gassner — $245.4 million

No. 2: Veeva Systems CEO Peter Gassner — $245.4 million

Image for article titled Eli Lilly, Moderna and more: The 5 highest paid healthcare CEOs
Image: Tripplaar Kristoffer/SIPA (AP)

Peter Gassner, CEO of Veeva Systems (VEEV), a cloud computing company specializing in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries, took home a whopping $245.4 million last year.

No. 1: Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel — $300.7 million

No. 1: Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel — $300.7 million

Image for article titled Eli Lilly, Moderna and more: The 5 highest paid healthcare CEOs
Image: Boston Globe / Contributor (Getty Images)

Despite having just one product on the market — and with declining demand, — Moderna (MRNA) made its CEO, Stéphane Bancel, the highest-paid executive in the healthcare sector in 2023, with total compensation amounting to $300.7 million.

