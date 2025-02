Eli Lilly announced plans to invest $27 billion in four new manufacturing sites in the United States. The pharma giant also made a wider range of doses of its blockbuster weight-loss drug Zepbound available in vials and at lower prices. Meanwhile, Hims & Hers, which profited heavily last year from selling an off-brand version of Ozempic, is now exploring alternative options after being forced to halt sales.

Check out those stories and more pharmaceutical news highlights from this week.