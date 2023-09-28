Make business better.™️
Business News

Ellomay: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO) on Thursday reported profit of $1.5 million in its second quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share.

The renewable energy provider posted revenue of $14.6 million in the period.

