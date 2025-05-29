6 memorable moments from Elon Musk's time leading DOGE

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced this week that his time as a special government employee leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has come to an end.

“I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending,” Musk said on X late Wednesday. “The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.

Musk’s departure was long expected. Under federal law, “special government employees,” as Musk is designated, are limited to working 130 days during any 365-day period.

Here are some of his most memorable DOGE moments.