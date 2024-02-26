Elon Musk's focus on immigration and crime continued with a tweet that falsely claimed a 'media blackout'

Elon Musk shared a tweet Sunday claiming the recent murder of a college student in Georgia was being subjected to a “media blackout.” But the killing, allegedly committed by a 26-year-old Venezuelan national in the U.S. illegally, has been covered extensively by just about every media outlet in the country.



“The main way legacy media lies is by controlling the narrative,” Musk tweeted on Sunday night.

Musk’s tweet shared an article by Zerohedge, a pseudonymous right-wing influencer, that was published on Sunday with the headline, “Media Blackout Over Illegal Immigrant Who Murdered GA Student.”



What evidence does Zerohedge present for the assertion that mainstream media outlets are ignoring this murder? None, if you actually read the article. The author simply claims it’s true:



Although the tragedy of Riley’s murder is befitting of a true crime mystery series that Netflix would capitalize on in a heartbeat, her death has received little attention by their mainstream media cohorts.



The article goes on to falsely insist “the media establishment remains silent about the murder of Laken Riley,” despite a mountain of evidence to the contrary. All anyone has to do is type the name of the victim or the suspect, Jose Antonio Ibarra, into Google News and they’ll see dozens of articles about the murder.

A small sample of mainstream news outlets that have covered the story, with some covering it with multiple articles in the past few days, appears below:

Musk has seemed obsessed lately with crime and illegal immigration, two topics that have energized the billionaire on his social media platform X in recent months. And these issues are evidence, in his eyes, that Joe Biden shouldn’t get a second term as president in the upcoming 2024 election.



Musk obviously has incentives as the owner of a social media company to insist his platform is the place to find the “real story.” And with other large platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Threads abandoning news content, the X owner has said repeatedly that his site is the best way to know what’s really going on in the world.

“Newspapers basically just report on what they read yesterday on X lmao,” Musk tweeted on September 29, 2023, expressing an idea he’s repeated many times.

Musk didn’t respond to questions email to X on Sunday night. We’ll update this post if we hear back.

This article originally appeared on Gizmodo.