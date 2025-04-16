Leadership

Why Elon Musk has so many kids, according to one of his kid's mothers

The Tesla CEO wants a "legion" of children to prepare for the apocalypse, according to a new report

By
Shannon Carroll
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, accompanied by U.S. President Donald Trump, and his son X Musk, speaks during an executive order signing in the Oval Office at the White House.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, accompanied by U.S. President Donald Trump, and his son X Musk, speaks during an executive order signing in the Oval Office at the White House.
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)
In This Story
TSLANWSA

Women may come from Venus — meanwhile, Elon Musk is already halfway to Mars.

A mother of one of Musk’s children told the Wall Street Journal that the tech billionaire wants a “legion” of children to prepare for the apocalypse — and Musk is seemingly preparing to head to Mars to occupy the planet to save civilization as part of that eventuality.

Suggested Reading

Jamie Dimon is worried the U.S. and China aren't actually talking
Nvidia stock slumps 6% as a U.S. ban on China AI exports means a $5.5 billion hit
JPMorgan isn't done suing people who used an 'infinite money glitch' to steal thousands
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Jamie Dimon is worried the U.S. and China aren't actually talking
Nvidia stock slumps 6% as a U.S. ban on China AI exports means a $5.5 billion hit
JPMorgan isn't done suing people who used an 'infinite money glitch' to steal thousands
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Related Content

Space X sued California regulators, claiming bias against Elon Musk
Elon Musk is already flexing his influence with Donald Trump. Here's how

Ashley St. Clair, a right-wing social media influencer, showed the newspaper texts from Musk that she received while she was pregnant with his child that suggested they bring in other women to have their children faster. “To reach legion-level before the apocalypse, we will need to use surrogates,” one message reads.

Advertisement

Related Content

Space X sued California regulators, claiming bias against Elon Musk
Elon Musk is already flexing his influence with Donald Trump. Here's how

The Tesla (TSLA) CEO reportedly refers to his brood of children — at least 14 children with four women — as his “legion,” borrowing from the Roman Empire, where the term referred to a large unit of men in the military that helped grow the empire’s reach. Musk’s child with St. Clair is named Romulus, who was one of Rome’s two mythological founders.

Advertisement

Sources close to the tech entrepreneur told the Journal that the true number of his children is “much higher than publicly known.”

Advertisement

Musk wrote on X in September that he thinks “becoming multiplanetary is critical to ensuring the long-term survival of humanity and all life as we know it.” The billionaire has said he wants NASA to move faster to get to Mars. SpaceX’s primary objective is to build a rocket ship capable of reaching the planet — and Musk’s other businesses help finance that goal. He unveiled plans to send Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robots to Mars aboard Space X’s starship rocket by the end of 2026.

Musk has espoused “pronatalist” beliefs in the past, saying civilization is under threat because of a declining population. At a conference in Saudi Arabia last year, Musk said, “I think for most countries, they should view the birthrate as the single biggest problem they need to solve.” Reportedly, Musk is concerned with what he has called third-world countries having higher birth rates than the U.S. and Europe.

Advertisement

People familiar with the matter told the Journal that Musk sees his role as “helping seed the earth with more human beings of high intelligence.”