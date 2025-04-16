Why Elon Musk has so many kids, according to one of his kid's mothers

In This Story TSLA NWSA

Women may come from Venus — meanwhile, Elon Musk is already halfway to Mars.

A mother of one of Musk’s children told the Wall Street Journal that the tech billionaire wants a “legion” of children to prepare for the apocalypse — and Musk is seemingly preparing to head to Mars to occupy the planet to save civilization as part of that eventuality.

Ashley St. Clair, a right-wing social media influencer, showed the newspaper texts from Musk that she received while she was pregnant with his child that suggested they bring in other women to have their children faster. “To reach legion-level before the apocalypse, we will need to use surrogates,” one message reads.

The Tesla (TSLA) CEO reportedly refers to his brood of children — at least 14 children with four women — as his “legion,” borrowing from the Roman Empire, where the term referred to a large unit of men in the military that helped grow the empire’s reach. Musk’s child with St. Clair is named Romulus, who was one of Rome’s two mythological founders.

Sources close to the tech entrepreneur told the Journal that the true number of his children is “much higher than publicly known.”

Musk wrote on X in September that he thinks “becoming multiplanetary is critical to ensuring the long-term survival of humanity and all life as we know it.” The billionaire has said he wants NASA to move faster to get to Mars. SpaceX’s primary objective is to build a rocket ship capable of reaching the planet — and Musk’s other businesses help finance that goal. He unveiled plans to send Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robots to Mars aboard Space X’s starship rocket by the end of 2026.

Musk has espoused “pronatalist” beliefs in the past, saying civilization is under threat because of a declining population. At a conference in Saudi Arabia last year, Musk said, “I think for most countries, they should view the birthrate as the single biggest problem they need to solve.” Reportedly, Musk is concerned with what he has called third-world countries having higher birth rates than the U.S. and Europe.

People familiar with the matter told the Journal that Musk sees his role as “helping seed the earth with more human beings of high intelligence.”