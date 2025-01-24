Reddit groups are banning links to X after Elon Musk was accused of doing a Nazi salute

This story incorporates reporting from Yahoo and New York Post.

Reddit communities, including some with millions of followers, have instituted bans on links to X, formerly known as Twitter, amid the uproar surrounding Elon Musk’s hand gesture during a recent inauguration event. A Reddit spokesperson clarified that these bans are initiated at the user-level and are not platform-enforced.

The subreddit r/TwoXChromosomes, with 14 million members, and r/NBA, with 15 million, are among the prominent communities that have taken this action. Other affected groups cover wide-ranging interests, such as the r/NFL community with 12 million members and r/Formula1's 4.8 million followers. Additionally, smaller subreddits like r/NewJersey and r/stateofMN have joined the movement, suggesting a widespread displeasure with recent events.

A hand gesture by Musk following the inauguration of President Donald Trump was perceived by some as resembling a Nazi salute. Musk, addressing the allegations, called them “dirty tricks” and “propaganda.” In his defense, the Anti-Defamation League tweeted from X that Musk’s gesture seemed to be an awkward expression of enthusiasm.

As the backlash intensified, users criticized Musk for reportedly permitting racially provocative content on X, which he owns, and altering algorithms to favor so-called “alt-right” narratives. While discussions continue, Reddit emphasized that these X link bans reflect community choices rather than administrative decisions from Reddit’s management.

The decision to ban links to X on various subreddits underscores the polarizing nature of Musk’s public actions and his leadership style at X. It is also notable in showcasing how digital communities respond collectively to political and social controversies. Reddit, a platform known for housing vibrant and diverse discussions, is witnessing a surge in user-led governance, setting a precedent for future disputes involving high-profile figures and incidents.

