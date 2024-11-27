A.I.

Elon Musk is straining Nvidia's supply of AI chips

The tech mogul's new AI training system claims the title of world's most powerful computing cluster with 100,000 Nvidia processors

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Elon Musk wearing a suit and tie smiling and looking upwards
Elon Musk on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2024 in Washington, D.C.
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)
In This Story
NVDATSLANWSMETAORCL

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s aggressive pursuit of artificial intelligence chips for his supercomputer has pushed Nvidia (NVDA) to its production limits.

Suggested Reading

The best golden visas, the happiest college students, and Selena Gomez's mansion: Lifestyle roundup
Apple's DEI defense, Nvidia's earnings beat, and Amazon's quantum chip: Tech news roundup
Bitcoin spirals, Microsoft slips, and the best states for property taxes: Markets news roundup
Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The best golden visas, the happiest college students, and Selena Gomez's mansion: Lifestyle roundup
Apple's DEI defense, Nvidia's earnings beat, and Amazon's quantum chip: Tech news roundup
Bitcoin spirals, Microsoft slips, and the best states for property taxes: Markets news roundup
Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

In an email to colleagues, a sales lead at the chipmaker said the billionaire’s demand for its chips was straining its supply chain, the Wall Street Journal (NWS) reported, citing the email it viewed.

Advertisement

Related Content

Elon Musk found a place for xAI's supercomputer
Elon Musk’s AI supercomputer is here

Related Content

Elon Musk found a place for xAI's supercomputer
Elon Musk’s AI supercomputer is here

“We’ve worked hard to meet the needs of all customers and have greatly expanded the available supply today,” an Nvidia spokesperson said in a statement shared with Quartz.

Advertisement

In September, Musk announced that his AI startup, xAI, had brought its Colossus training cluster online after only 122 days. Colossus, which he called “the most powerful AI training system in the world,” is powered by 100,000 Nvidia H100 training chips.

Advertisement

Musk said the cluster “will double in size” “in a few months” to 200,000 chips, including 50,000 of Nvidia’s more powerful H200 units. While AI rivals including OpenAI and Meta (META) also have hundreds of thousands of Nvidia’s chips, Colossus has the most processors of an individual AI computing cluster in the world.

During an Oracle (ORCL) investor event in September, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison said he and Musk spent a dinner “begging” Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang for more of Nvidia’s AI chips.

Advertisement

“Please take our money. No, no take more of it. We need you to take more of our money. Please,” Ellison said about the conversation. “It went okay. It worked.”

xAI’s supercomputer will be used to train the next generation of xAI’s large language model (LLM), Grok, which is meant to rival OpenAI’s GPT-4. In May, the AI startup raised $6 billion from heavyweight investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital. The Series B funding round pushed xAI to a $24 billion valuation. Earlier this month, it was reported that xAI is set to raise another $6 billion at a $50 billion valuation.