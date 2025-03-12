Tesla's brand damage is unlike anything the auto industry has seen before, JPMorgan says

Tesla (TSLA+7.63% ) has taken major reputational damage over the last few months, on a scale never seen before in the automotive industry, according to JPMorgan (JPM+0.03% ) analysts.

“We struggle to think of anything analogous in the history of the automotive industry, in which a brand has lost so much value so quickly,” said JPMorgan analysts led by Ryan Brinkman.

The analysts said the most comparable examples are likely the sales decline suffered by Japanese and South Korean automakers in China in 2012 and 2017, respectively.

Companies like Hyundai Motor Co. (HYMTF+6.27% ) took a major hit in 2017 after Chinese citizens boycotted to protest over South Korea’s decision to deploy a U.S. missile defense system. Korean brand sales have never fully recovered, JPMorgan said.

Toyota Motor Co. (TM+0.68% ) and Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY-0.38% ) , among others, slashed production in China after anti-Japan protests over disputed territory closed dealerships and slammed sales. Those automakers recovered after about a year of pain, and their biggest issues in China are now competing with domestic innovation.

But there’s a big difference between the backlash Tesla is currently facing and those two instances — Tesla’s is international.

Peaceful protests have been organized at Tesla showrooms and facilities across the U.S. to protest Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has become a major figure in President Donald Trump’s government. In an interview earlier this week, Musk told Fox Business (FOXA-0.91% ) that he has been running his businesses with “great difficulty” as he focuses on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

But more than a dozen violent or destructive acts have also been directed at the company’s facilities since late January, according to The Washington Post, including one instance where an individual planted a Molotov cocktail near a vehicle. There have also been several reports of individual vehicles or Superchargers being vandalized.

In France, a dozen Teslas were set on fire near the city of Toulouse, France24 reported. And in Berlin, fires broke out at a construction site for the expansion of a Tesla factory.

The research and consulting firm Brand Finance estimated Tesla’s brand stood at $43 billion in October 2024, down $66.2 billion at the start of 2023, a few months after Musk began openly supporting Trump’s re-election efforts. He spent about $288 million on the 2024 election, making him the largest donor of the cycle.

Tesla’s sales across Europe — including Norway and Germany — have sunk over the past few months, partially due to Musk’s political activities. In February, Tesla’s Chinese shipments plunged 49% to 30,688 units, its lowest monthly figure since July 2022. In California, traditionally Tesla’s biggest domestic market, sales have dropped for five straight quarters.

“While the effect on Tesla sales may have been more minimal in the past, and hence more difficult to tease out from other factors such as rising competition, it appears to have grown more acute since Mr. Musk stepped into a more divisive new role in government,” the JPMorgan analysts said.

JPMorgan estimates 355,000 deliveries for the first quarter, down from a prior forecast of 444,000 units and Bloomberg’s consensus for 418,000 deliveries. The analysts expect full-year deliveries of 1.77 million, or a 1% decline year-over-year, down from their prior estimate of 1.99 million sales.

UBS (UBS+1.64% ) analyst Joseph Spak on Monday lowered his first-quarter delivery target to 367,000 vehicles from 437,000 vehicles, noting that his team believes orders are somewhat muted. Baird analysts now expect 369,400 deliveries for the first quarter.

Tesla’s stock has also taken hits over the past few months, although shares rebounded 8% on Wednesday. The stock is still down 26% over the past month and 34% year-to-date.