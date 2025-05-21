Emerging Technologies

Elon Musk gushes over Optimus robot as Tesla shows off its ability to learn from humans

Tesla posted a video of its robots dancing, cooking, cleaning, and taking out the trash

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled Elon Musk gushes over Optimus robot as Tesla shows off its ability to learn from humans
Screenshot: Tesla Optimus’s X account: https://x.com/Tesla_Optimus
Elon Musk thinks Tesla’s (TSLA) Optimus robot will be the “biggest product of all time” now that it can learn new tasks from human instruction.

Elon Musk fires back at Bill Gates over claim that DOGE cuts are 'killing' poor children
Nvidia CEO calls Biden's AI chip curbs on China 'a failure' and praises Trump's changes
Google's Gemini AI is coming to Volvo cars
How Trump's tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Elon Musk fires back at Bill Gates over claim that DOGE cuts are 'killing' poor children
Nvidia CEO calls Biden's AI chip curbs on China 'a failure' and praises Trump's changes
Google's Gemini AI is coming to Volvo cars
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Speaking at a conference, the CEO claimed Tesla is “the only company with all the ingredients for making intelligent humanoid robots at scale.”

Tesla's Optimus video flub has other robot makers assuring us their robots are legit
Elon Musk says there will be more humanoid robots than people in less than 20 years

Tesla's Optimus video flub has other robot makers assuring us their robots are legit
Elon Musk says there will be more humanoid robots than people in less than 20 years

“This is a super big deal,” Musk said, claiming no invention “will even be close” to making as big of an impact as Optimus. “I think it will be 10 times bigger than the next biggest product ever made, like that level.”

Tesla posted a video of Optimus following instructions, like picking up trash, opening a garbage bin and placing it in, or ripping a paper towel from a roll. It also showed the robot vacuuming, stirring a pot, and doing basic assembly that mimicked a Tesla Model X factory line.

Milan Kovac, an Optimus engineer at Tesla, wrote on X that “one of our goals is to have Optimus learn straight from internet videos of humans doing tasks.”

Kovac said the company recently had a “breakthrough” and Optimus “can now transfer a big chunk of the learning directly from human videos to the bots,” which accelerated its learning.

Musk has said he believes Tesla’s future is in robots, both for Optimus and its robotaxis.

He told CNBC that he expected to have Optimus robots working in Tesla’s factory by the end of the year.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says demand for Optimus robots ‘will be insatiable’

“And we expect to scale Optimus up faster than any product, I think, in history, to get to millions of units per year as soon as possible,” he added, saying it would take four to five years to be able to do that.

Musk predicts demand for the robots “will be insatiable.”