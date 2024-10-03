Elon Musk's big Tesla robotaxi reveal is finally almost here. It's been a long time coming

Elon Musk first promised that a Tesla robotaxi network was coming in April 2019. Back then, the billionaire was envisaging a fleet of autonomous Tesla cars that could ferry people around town whenever they weren’t needed by their owners. Now, he’s promising a fully-fledged autonomous taxi that will be unveiled for the first time on October 10.

However, this isn’t our first rodeo and this is far from being the first release date that Musk has promised for the Tesla taxi service, which has already been pushed back. And delayed. And rescheduled. Now, we’re expected to believe that Musk will unveil Tesla’s autonomous taxi next week in California.

Whether you believe that a Tesla taxi is coming or not, the history of Musk’s promises that one would eventually exist goes back a while now. So, why not recap on your Tesla history and flick through the following slides to see how Musk’s promise of a self-driving future has changed since the idea first popped into his head.