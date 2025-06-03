Politics & Government

Elon Musk trashes Trump's big bill as a 'disgusting abomination'

The Tesla CEO and Trump ally bashed the president's key legislative priority as "pork-filled"

By
Joseph Zeballos-Roig
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Donald Trump and Elon Musk.
Donald Trump and Elon Musk.
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)
In This Story
TSLAPARA

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk lambasted President Trump’s megabill in a string of social media posts on Tuesday afternoon, a sign that a once-formidable alliance is crashing on rocky terrain.

Suggested Reading

McDonald's is bringing back the Snack Wrap to fans' delight
Alaska Airlines will soon offer direct flights to Europe
Ford gets a sales bump on employee pricing despite tariffs
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

McDonald's is bringing back the Snack Wrap to fans' delight
Alaska Airlines will soon offer direct flights to Europe
Ford gets a sales bump on employee pricing despite tariffs
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Over the course of minutes on X, Musk fiercely attacked the GOP domestic policy bill that’s making its way through Congress. He exited his role as a special government employee on Friday with a send-off from Trump.

Advertisement

Related Content

Elon Musk disses Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' for growing the national debt
Elon Musk says don't blame him for everything Trump is doing

Related Content

Elon Musk disses Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' for growing the national debt
Elon Musk says don't blame him for everything Trump is doing

“This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” he said in an X post. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

He followed up in two separate posts that the legislation would “burden” the U.S. with “crushingly unsustainable debt.” He added: “Congress is making America bankrupt.”

The White House dug in to defend the legislation. “Look, the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill. It doesn’t change the president’s opinion,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. “This is one big beautiful bill, and he’s sticking to it.”

Advertisement

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

This isn’t the first time that Musk criticized Trump’s biggest domestic priority. In a CBS News (PARA) interview that aired over the weekend, the Tesla CEO also assailed the bill as an expense that the U.S. can’t afford.

Advertisement

“I think a bill can be big or it could be beautiful. But I don’t know if it could be both,” Musk said, referring to Trump’s frequent description of the legislation.

The bill would renew a suite of tax cuts set to expire at the end of the year, including a set of research and investment-related tax deductions for businesses. Border enforcement provisions are also wrapped into the bill, which is partly paid for by eliminating clean energy tax credits and social safety net cuts.

Advertisement

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office recently projected the bill would add $3.8 trillion to the national debt over a decade.

Republicans in Congress are attempting to speed the legislation to Trump’s desk by July 4. But first, they must overcome narrow margins in both chambers and clashing demands about the size and scope of the megabill.